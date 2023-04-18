PORT ALLEGANY — Through five innings, no one could touch Drew Evens’ work at the mound, as the Port Allegany baseball team earned their seventh win by way of no hitter, taking down Smethport 11-0.
“As far as this year on the mound, Evens has been, in my eyes, flawless,” said Port Allegany head coach Josh McNeil. “He’s really hitting the zone really well and his fastball, his curveball, his knuckleball have been really on point. He’s been a really consistent pitcher.”
While Evens pitching kept the Hubbers cold at the plate, the Gators got rolling early. In the first, Nate Wilfong rounded home plate on a fielder’s choice to go up 1-0. Evens then found three consecutive strikeouts before the Gators would really show their dominance on offense.
After Noah Archer walked to first and subsequently stole second, a Wilfong bunt would put Archer on third, setting up a two-run RBI from Tyler Carinci’s single. Two batters later, Blaine Moses would find contact, grounding into the infield that brought two runners in for the Gator’s fifth run.
“We’re seeing the ball a lot better. We’ve been kind of struggling at the plate but these last two games, our bats have been coming around quite a bit,” said McNeil. “Now that they’re seeing the ball, I think they’re a little more confident in themselves and are being aggressive at the plate.”
Port would follow up a five-run third frame with five more runs in the fourth, with Evens sealing the win at the mound and completing the shutout.
Carinci led the Gators offense in the win, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs driven, while Wilfong ended 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
“The kids are having fun. Everybody’s buying in to what all the coaches have put in time for,” said McNeil. “Plus we have really good underclassmen that know the game of baseball. Now that they’re buying in and putting everything together, that’s been the key to our success.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY R H E Smethport 000 00X X 0 0 3 Port A 105 5XX X 11 8 0 Port A: Drew Evens (9 SO, 3 BB) and Aiden Bliss Smethport: Cole Szuba (3 SO, 6 BB), Logan Hurlburt (4) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Owen Roundsville
Boliver-Richburg 8, Coudersport 2
COUDERSPORT — In their third loss of the season, Gavyn Ayers led the Falcons at the plate with a triple, finishing 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI. Jacob Hooftallen notched a run and Danny VanVladricken rounded home plate once.
AT COUDERSPORT R H E BR 003 104 0 8 9 2 Coudy 000 002 0 2 6 1 BR: Trey Buchholz (1 SO, 2 BB), Reiss Gaines (6) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Aydin Sisson Coudy: Owen Deutschlander (2 SO, 1 BB), LT Myers (3) (5 SO, 1 BB), Mason Roessner (7) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
Cameron County 18,
Oswayo Valley 3, 3 innings
EMPORIUM — Seven Red Raiders tallied two or more scores as a 15-run third inning gave Cameron County their seventh win in eight games. Ryan Shaffer led with four runs driven in and three runs scored during a perfect 2-for-2 day at the plate. Eastyn Solveson went 1-2 with three runs and two RBIs, while Jake Narby ended with two runs and two RBIs.
AT EMPORIUM R H E OV 1 0 2 XXX X 3 4 4 CC 3 0 15 XXX X 18 8 1 OV: Isaiah Goode (2 SO, 9 BB), Ridge Mesier (3) (0 SO, 2 BB), Luke Karr (3) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Gaige Hohenwarter CC: Ian Bolin (3 SO, 1 BB) and Maddox Baughman
SOFTBALL
Oswayo Valley 18, Cameron County 1, 3 innings
EMPORIUM — Six batters tallied runs in OV’s 11-run second inning to carry the Lady Green Wave to their fourth win. Catelyn Daily led the way in the batters’ box, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored while Khloe Carpenter recorded three runs scored and two driven in. Shayden Mesler started in the circle for OV, finding eight strikeouts in the win.
North Penn-Liberty 21, Coudersport 1
COUDERSPORT — The Lady Falcons’ chances of a second win were quickly cut short as the Lady Mounties put up 20 runs in the second inning. Coudy’s lone run came by way of a home run from Madyson Dubots-Angood in the bottom of the third, as she finished 1-for-2 in the Lady Falcons’ fourth loss.