SMETHPORT — Drew Evens has been making an impact all year for the Port Allegany baseball team, though usually his best performances have come on the mound. Against the Smethport, however, Evens sealed a 10-4 Gator win with a perfect day at the plate.
“Drew leads with what he does on the field and I think the kids really respect that,” said Port Allegany head coach Jon Peterson. “On the mound, I can’t say enough and just these last couple games, with us changing him in the lineup, has definitely helped him see the ball better. His bat’s coming alive.”
While the Hubbers got on the board first, a five run third inning from Port, which saw Evens, Noah Archer, Henry Troupe and Tyler Carinci all snag singles, put the Gators in the lead. Two innings later, Port pulled away for good with four more runs.
“For this game, the real key was just staying the course and trying to be positive. Obviously we were down very early, got a late start in the game and we tried to keep the kids positive,” said Peterson. “Eventually, things started clicking for us and we got the ball going.”
Evens ended 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Blain Moses found three scores and Nick Wilfong recorded a run scored and an RBI. For the Hubbers, Keegan Watson led in the batters’ box with two RBIs, finding two hits in four appearances.
With their seven-game win streak to open the season coming to an end against Kane yesterday, the Gators wanted to get back to work as soon as possible, with that energy producing the win against Smethport.
“We lost to a pretty good Kane team, but sometimes in order to win you have to lose, and the kids brought that,” said Peterson. “They knew that we had to get back to business and tonight definitely showed that we can persevere.”
AT SMETHPORT R H E Port 005 040 1 10 12 4 Smethport 120 001 0 4 7 4
Port:
Nick Wilfong (6 SO, 2 BB), Drew Evens (7) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Aiden Bliss
Smethport:
Brentton McDowell (7 SO, 2 BB), Keegan Watson (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Owen Roundsville
Otto-Eldred 16, Cameron County 3, 5 innings
EMPORIUM — Max Splain’s double-digit strikeouts were enough to sink the Red Raiders, as O-E improved to 8-0. Manning Splain went 1-for-3, finding a triple that produced three of his four RBI, while Landon Francis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two scores. Cal Minich went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two driven in and Austin Cousins ended with three scores.
AT EMPORIUM R H E O-E 018 25X X 16 13 0 CC 003 00X X 3 6 2
O-E:
Max Splain (10 SO, 2 BB) and Cal Minich
CC:
Ryan Shaffer(4 SO, 4 BB), Josh Beer (3) (1 SO, 4 BB), Jesop Farabaugh (4) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Maddox Baughman
Kane 4,
Elk County Catholic 1
KANE — Despite tallying more hits than the Wolves, the Crusaders’ defense could not find an answer for Kane’s offense, falling to 2-7. Landon Darr chipped in one run scored and one batted in during a 1-3 day in the batters’ box for Kane while Colby Nussbaum led ECC at the plate with two hits and one run scored
AT KANE R H E ECC 010 000 0 1 7 1 Kane 002 002 X 4 6 2
ECC:
Issac Dellaquilla (3 SO, 8 BB), Joe Tettis (4) (0 SO, 2 BB), David Anderson (5) (1 SO, 0 BB), Will Wortman (6) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Issac Dellaquilla, Kevin Millet
Kane:
Brock Wensel (3 SO, 3 BB), Phinn Chamberlin (7) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Luke Ely
SOFTBALL
Elk County Catholic 15, Kane 0, 4 innings
ST. MARYS — Ellie Baron, Lucky Klawuhn and Gabby Weisner all found doubles in the Lady Crusaders’ nine-run second inning that sealed ECC’s sixth win of the season. Klawuhn ended 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two scores, while Baron finished a perfect 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two batted in. Emily Mourer found seven strikeouts in the circle.