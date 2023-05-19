ST MARYS — Facing off against cross-city rivals Elk County Catholic for their final game on the schedule, the St. Marys baseball team found itself down 2-1 late. With their backs against a wall, Carter Prince’s clutch two-run RBI double gave the Dutchmen a 3-2 win, ending their regular season on a high note.
Both teams found scores early-on, however, the Crusaders took a slight advantage in the fourth with a Issac Dellaquilla line drive single that brought in Shawn Geci. Each respective defense stood unbroken, until the Dutchmen loaded the bases and sent Prince to the plate. After his go-ahead hit, clutch defense sealed St. Marys eleventh win.
Along with Price, Vinny Lenze ended 2-for-3 with an RBI. For ECC, Dellaquilla, David Anderson, and Joe Tettis all finished 2-for-4, with Tettis logging an RBI in the loss.
Both teams will be playing in the District 9 tournament, which begins early next week. ECC will face off against Otto-Eldred in the first round of the Class A bracket, while the Dutchmen will take on Clearfield in the Class 4A sub-regional gauntlet.
AT ST MARYS R H E ECC 001 100 0 2 9 2 SMA 100 002 0 3 5 1
ECC:
Issac Dellaquilla (2 SO, 1 BB), David Anderson (5) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Charlie Geci, Dellaquilla
SMA:
Lucas Bauer (4 SO, 1 BB), Ben Paul (1 SO, 1 BB), Logan Moiser (7) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Vinny Lenze
Smethport 11,
Oswayo Valley 10, 8 innings
SMETHPORT — The Hubbers bounced back from a late six-point deficit to edge themselves past OV in their final game of the season.
The Green Wave took an initial six run lead by the top of the third, which saw Ridge Meisler single on a line drive to send two home. This prompted Smethport to respond with four runs of their own in the bottom third.
An Ethan Hackman single allowed two runs in the fourth, preceding two more runs in the fifth, which put the Green Wave ahead by four.
Smethport retaliated with two of their own in the sixth, as well as a huge four-run effort in the seventh to tie things up and force extra innings.
After a scoreless inning from OV, Keegan Watson batted a walkoff single to send one past the plate in the bottom eighth, securing the Hubbers’ fifth and final win.
AT SMETHPORT R H E OV 204 220 0 0 10 14 6 Smethport 004 002 4 1 11 10 5
OV:
Cayden Black ( 9 SO, 2 BB), Luke Karr (7) ( 0 SO, 1 BB), Andrew Wood (7) ( 0 SO, 0BB), and catcher Gaige Hohenwarter
Smethport:
Evan Ruffner ( 2 SO, 3 BB), Cole Szuba (3) ( 4SO, 4BB), and catcher Owen Roundsville
SOFTBALL
St. Marys 12, Elk County Catholic 0, 5 innings
ST MARYS — Kendall Young threw a no-hitter in the Lady Dutch’s shutout domination of the Lady Crusaiders in their last game of the season.
Young’s pitching resulted in eight strikeouts through four innings, while she also batted 3-for-3 and tallied two RBIs on the day. Olivis Eckels hit 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and a single RBI, while Lindsey Reiter went 1-for-1 with one run and one RBI earned. Molly Hansolven also scored twice with one RBI.
ECC’s pitcher Emily Mourer threw for two strikeouts and allowed 15 hits on the night.
The Lady Dutch ended their regular season 14-2, while ECC finished 14-4. Both will see playoff action starting next week.
Oswayo Valley 10, Youngsville 0, 6 innings
SHINGLEHOUSE — Eva West’s sixth inning home run led the Lady Green Wave to a blowout win over Youngsville.
West batted 2-for-4, with four RBIs and two runs. Layken Enty also found much success, hitting 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Jayden Fleischman hit 2-for-3 and recorded two RBIs.
Shayden Mesler’s pitching allowed only four hits on the day, striking out five.