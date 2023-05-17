SMETHPORT — The Smethport baseball team struggled to find answers to Coudersports’ red-hot batting as defensive miscues piled up, spoiling the Hubbers Senior Night with a 19-6 loss.
The Falcons earned three runs in the first, and while the Hubbers matched with three of their own, they were unable to answer Coudy’s six scores in the second. The Falcons’ pulled away for good in the third with three more, and sealed the win with four in the seventh.
Gavyn Ayers recorded three runs batted in and two runs scored, while Wyatt Daisley went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Mitch Taylor, Avery Taylor combined for four RBIs.
For the Hubbers, Dominic Ritts went 1-for-1 at the plate, tallying a run batted in, while Colin Rickofsky scored once on a 1-for-2 day.
Before the start of the game, the Hubbers honored their two seniors Tristen Taylor and Keegen Watson, both who have logged key minutes for Smethport over the years.
AT SMETHPORT R H E Coudy 363 102 4 19 7 2 Smethport 300 120 0 6 3 8
Coudy:
Dylan Howard (1 SO, 3 BB), Mitch Taylor (1) (6 SO, 6 BB), Gavyn Ayers (4 SO, 0 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
Smethport:
Brenton McDowell (3 SO, 1 BB), Evan Ruffner (2) (0 SO, 2 BB), Logan Hurlburt (3) (1 SO, 4 BB), Owen Roundsville (2 SO, 1 BB), Colin Riekofsky (5) (0 SO, 1 BB), Dominic Ritts (0 SO, 5 BB) and Roundsville
Kane 5, Bradford 1
KANE — Lucas Burrs’ clutch hitting sparked Kane’s late offense in win over the Owls.
Despite a 1-1 tie for most of the matchup, the Wolves found success starting with Burrs’ sixth inning two run RBI. This was followed by two more scores, putting Kane up four, which held for the rest of the game. An additional notable offensive performance came from Isaya Miller who hit 4-for-4.
On the mound, Elijah Everett shut down Bradford’s scoring efforts, boasting 10 strikeouts and only allowing two hits on the day.
Bradford’s lone run came early in the first from Wyatt Stark, who rounded home plate on a wild pitch.
AT KANE R H E Bradford 100 000 0 1 2 1 Kane 010 004 X 5 12 2
Bradford:
Evan Whittmore (3 SO, 5 BB) and catcher AJ Lama
Kane:
Pitcher Elijah Everett (10 SO, 1 BB) and catcher Luke Ely
Clarion-Limestone 5,
Elk County Catholic 1
ST MARYS — The Crusaiders fell short of defending their home field, losing to C-L’s early offense.
Despite the loss, ace pitcher Joe Tettis managed to throw for eight strikeouts and two walks during the game.
The lone ECC run of the day was made by Frankie Smith, who was brought home by a David Andrerson double in the bottom fifth. Anderson led the day’s performance, going 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a walk.
With this loss, the Crusaiders fall to 5-14, with their final regular season matchup being against cross-city rival St. Marys on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
AT ST MARYS R H E C-L 004 000 1 5 7 4 ECC 000 010 0 1 2 2
C-L:
Kohen Kemmer (1 SO, 3 BB), Logan Lutz (7) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Jake Smith
ECC:
Joe Tettis (8 SO, 2 BB), Wil Wortman (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Isaac Dellaquilla
SOFTBALL
Johnsonburg 11, Kane 3
KANE — The Ramettes set the tone early against the Lady Wolves, jumping on the scoreboard immediately and maintaining the lead deep into the later innings.
Johnsonburg scored one run in the top of the first, with Kane responding with two runs of their own shortly after in the bottom third. Kane’s lead was short lived, however, as Jburg took back control with a four-run top fourth and scored six runs across the last two innings.
Leading the scoring for the Ramettes was Natalie Dunworth, who had an outstanding performance going 4-for-4 at the plate and nabbing four runs and six RBIs on the day.
Pitching was also on point for Jburg, with Julia Jones throwing 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
DuBois Central Catholic 15, Kane 0, 4 innings
KANE — In the second game of a double header, Kane ended their season on Tuesday with a no hitter loss to DCC.
The Lady Wolves finished the year with a 6-12 record.
DuBois 15 at Bradford 0, 5 innings
BRADFORD — The Lady Owls went home early after suffering a blowout loss to Dubois.
Jordan McGranor led the charge for the Lady Beavers, finishing 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Madison Dougherty went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Lady Owls.