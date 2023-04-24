WELLSBORO — Despite a late-game surge, the Coudersport baseball team’s comeback effort was not enough as the Falcons fell to 3-4 with a 14-4 loss to Wellsboro.
The Hornets were scoreless for the first two innings, but found five scores in the third that put the pressure on Coudy.
In the following frame, the Falcons found hope with loaded bases and got on the board with a walk before Mason Roessner snagged a double to bring in three runs, cutting the deficit to one run. Immediately after, however, the Hornets took advantage of Coudy’s errors and added three to their lead, then sealing the win with a big six-run inning.
Roessners’ three RBIs led the Falcons at the plate as he finished 1-for-2. Jacob Hootfallen. Owen Deutschlander and Viggo Brown also tallied scores on the day.
AT WELLSBORO R H E Coudy 000 40X X 4 2 4 Wellsb 005 36X X 14 7 2
Coudy:
Gavyn Ayers (1 SO, 2 BB), Mitch Taylor (3) (0 SO, 5 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
Wellsb:
Cameron Brought (6 SO, 6 BB), Blake Hamblin (5) (0 SO, 2 BB) and Caden Smith
Moniteau 5, Johnsonburg 4, 13 innings
Johnsonburg 3, Moniteau 0
WEST SUNBURY — The Rams round redemption after falling in the first half of a doubleheader, shutting out Moniteau for their sixth win.
A RBI single gave the Warriors the win in the marathon first game, however, the Rams defense adjusted and denied everything going into the second. Aiden Zimmerman led in the batters’ box, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
AT WEST SUNBURY R H E Johnsonburg 012 000 0 3 4 2 Moniteau 000 000 0 0 4 3
Johnsonburg:
Aiden Zimmerman (7 SO, 0 BB) and Erik Panebianco
Moniteau:
Brock Matthews (1 SO, 2 BB), Dawson Cook (3) (5 SO, 0 BB), Connor Ealy (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Keagan Book
SOFTBALL
Otto-Eldred 9, Eisenhower 1
DUKE CENTER — Bri Heller continued her prolific play in the circle to down the Lady Knights, allowing just one hit throughout seven innings, while also tallying two RBIs with one hit in two appearances at the plate. Katie Rhinehart snagged a double in the win, ending 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Carrie Drummond ended with one run batted in.