CLEARFIELD — Facing off against Clearfield, the Bradford baseball team’s struggles continued, as they fell to 1-6 after a 12-1 loss in five innings.
The Owls defense held for the first frame, before the Bison exploded for a seven-run second inning that saw four runs scored through the first five batters.
“We got off to a slow start again. We got a few guys on base but we couldn’t do the little things, couldn’t move them over and get those runs in,” said Bradford head coach Eric Haynoski, “then Clearfield had a big second inning. We had five errors, which is not really characteristic of how we’ve been playing, and the strikeouts were just catching up with us.”
In the following frame, Clearfield added four more runs, pulling away for good as the Owls struggled to find momentum or an answer. The Owls’ lone run was scored when a single from Adam Ward brought in Juan Gonzalez. Along with his RBI, Ward would finish with a team-high two hits in three appearances at the plate.
With 13 games left on the schedule, the Owls plan to fine-tune their system and work on steady improvements.
“We’re just going to work on our pitchers throwing strikes and less walks. On offense, we need to put the ball in play and make things happen,” said Haynoski. “I think a lot of it is confidence. We need to build the kids’ confidence up and get them going. Today we hit the ball pretty hard, we just found a lot of gloves. We’re trending in the right direction with their bats and once we start stringing those hits together we’ll be alright.”
AT CLEARFIELD R H E Bradford: 000 01X X 1 4 5 Clearfield: 074 1XX X 12 6 0
Bradford:
Aiden Willard (0 SO, 2 BB), Noah Swanson (1 SO, 5 BB), Evan Whitmore (0 SO, 2 BB) and Anthony Lama
Clearfield:
Elijah Quick (7 SO, 0 BB), Craig Mays (1 SO, 1 BB) and Cole Bloom
Oswayo Valley 5,
Otto-Eldred 1
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Terrors’ win streak came to a close as the Green Wave’s early offense and effective defense proved too much to come back from.
OV got on the board in the first with a sac-fly that brought in a run before Cayden Black’s single brought two more runs in during the third frame. Black rounded homeplate two batters later by Gaige Hohenwater. O-E’s lone run was scored late by a ground out from Jared Obenrader that allowed Manning Splain to tally a run.
Black led OV with three RBIs and two scores off a perfect 2-for-2 day at the plate.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE R H E O-E 000 010 0 1 5 2 OV 103 010 X 5 6 1
O-E:
Austin Cousins (6 SO, 1 BB) and Cal Minich
OV:
Ethan Hackman (9 SO, 2 BB), Cayden Black (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Gaige Hohenwater
Cameron County 13,
Galeton 3, 6 innings
GALETON — Ian Bolin, Ryan Shaffer and Maddox Baughman’s production at the plate carried the Red Raiders to win number seven, with the trio combining for eight RBIs and six runs scored. Bolin went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two batted in, while Shaffer found a similar stat line, ending 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Baughman tallied four RBIs with two hits in three appearances at the plate.
AT GALETON R H E CC 140 125 X 13 9 2 Galeton 001 002 X 3 3 0
CC:
Eastyn Solveson (2 SO, 3 BB), Jesop Farabaugh (5) (3 SO, 3 BB) and Maddox Baughman
Galeton:
Devin Stahley (3 SO, 7 BB), Ayden Whipple (5) (0 SO, 1 BB), Ben Holcomb (5) (1 SO, 3 BB), Gavin Shutt (6) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Zach Pagano
SOFTBALL
Otto-Eldred 17, Oswayo Valley 1, 4 innings
SHINGLEHOUSE — Heidi Gordon’s five RBIs carried the Lady Terrors to another win as O-E out-hit the Lady Green Wave 11-to-2 in a blowout victory. Along with Gordon, who finished 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, Katie Rhinehart tallied three runs batted in and two scored while going 2-for-4 and also closed out the game with eight strikeouts in three innings in the circle. Jessi Hall went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and three scores.