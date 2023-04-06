JOHNSONBURG — Despite a last inning burst of offense, the Elk County Catholic baseball team’s comeback was not enough, as the Crusaders fell to Johnsonburg, 8-6.
The Crusaders got on the board first in the top of the third with back-to-back homeruns from David Anderson and Joe Tettis but would not hold their slim lead for long. After getting two men on base, two ECC errors allowed the Rams to bring in three runs to take a one-point lead. Two batters later, another error in the same inning allowed Jburg to go up 5-2.
The Rams would further build on their in the next three frames, with Jburg scoring one run in each inning. In the seventh inning, with a large deficit in front of them, the Crusaders loaded the bases and brought in one off an Anderson single. Two more singles and a ground out brought the deficit to just two, but a final strikeout cut the Crusaders’ comeback short, giving ECC their third loss of the season.
Luke Zimmerman led the Rams at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Aiden Zimmerman drove in three runs with two hits in four appearances. Luke Zimmerman would find six strikeouts and only allow one walk and six hits during his six innings on the mound.
For the Crusaders, Anderson finished with a 3-for-4 record in the batters’ box, driving in two runs and scoring twice.
AT JOHNSONBURG R H E ECC 002 000 4 6 10 5 Jburg 005 111 X 8 6 2 ECC: David Anderson (1 SO, 3 BB), Lance O’Neill (5) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Isaac Dellaquilla Jburg: Luke Zimmerman (6 SO, 1 BB), Cameron Larkin (7) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Erik Panebianco
Oswayo Valley 6, Smethport 4
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Hubbers’ efforts to play catch up ran short against OV, dropping their second loss of the season.
The Green Wave would find themselves up 5-2 by the third, with their defense closing out the final four innings.
Ethan Hackman led OV at the plate with two hits in three appearances, scoring once, while also starting on the mound and finding seven strikeouts and six walks.
For the Hubbers, McDowell would end with two hits and two RBIs, followed by Roundville’s 1-for-2 day at the plate, tallying two runs.
AT SHINGELHOUSE R H E Smethport 110 200 0 4 6 8 OV 203 001 X 6 7 2
Smethport:
Cole Szuba (2 SO, 5 BB), Keagan Watson (4) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Owen Roundville
OV:
Ethan Hackman (7 SO, 6 BB), Cayden Black (4) (6 SO, 2 BB) and Gaige Hohenwarter
SOFTBALL
DuBois 15, Bradford 0
(4 innings)
DUBOIS — The Lady Owls struggled to contain the Lady Beavers potent offense, giving up seven scores early to lose their first game of the season.
The Lady Owls witnessed a flurry of offensive production from DuBois early going down 7-0. To seal the game, the Beavers added eight more runs scored in the fourth frame.
The Beavers were led in the batters’ box by Alexas Pfeufer, who recorded a perfect 3-for-3 day that resulted in two scores and an RBI. Starting pitcher Emma Delp struck out 11 batters, allowing seven walks and zero hits.
Elk County Catholic 16, Coudersport 6
ST. MARYS — The Lady Crusaders’ early offense proved to be too much to handle for the Lady Falcons, who could not complete a comeback despite a big fifth inning.
ECC got on the board early with 10 runs scored in the first two frames, including a homerun from Emily Mourer.
Lucky Klawuhn went 2-for-3 for ECC, scoring three times and driving in two runs, while Mourer tallied three RBIs, and two scores on a 2-for-3 day. Mourer found a spread of seven strikeouts, two walks and two hits in the circle.
Myers would lead the Lady Falcons’ offense with two hits in three appearances, driving in two runs.
Johnsonburg 3, Kane 0
JOHNSONBURG — Julia Jones’ work in the circle would power the Ramettes past Kane in a shutout win that brough Jburg to a record of 3-2.
Finding 11 strikeouts throughout the game, Jones would give up only four hits while the Ramettes offense would find an early lead that stuck for the entire game. Natalie Dunworth led Jburg with a 2-for-3 day at the plate, scoring once off a single from Jenna Kasmierski. Kasmierski would end 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Kane’s Kylie Lak ended 2-for-3 while starting pitcher Leah Tigani found three strikeouts, four walks and three hits.
St. Marys 18, Brookville 0 (6 innings)
BROOKVILLE — The Lady Dutch showcased both offense and defense in their third win of the season, shutting out Brookville while putting up almost 20 runs.
The Lady Dutch drove in four runs in the first but would have their best inning late, stacking 11 scores in the sixth.
The Lady Dutch had totaled 23 hits, with Rosa Deprater and Kendall Young both going 4-for-6 and Deprater scoring twice. Olivia Eckles would go 3-for-6, driving in two scores and rounding home plate twice as well. Young would dominate in the circle, tallying 10 strikeouts and only allowing a single hit.