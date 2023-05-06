Starting from beginning to end, the Bradford softball team’s offense seemed to be unstoppable as it defended its home field against Kane, blowing out the Wolves 12-3.
The Lady Owls got on the board early, with Kelsey Deming hitting a single before reaching home on a Kane error. Immediately after, the Lady Owls scored again when a single brought Kalie Dixon in, taking a 2-0 lead. The Lady Owls grew the deficit even more with three more runs scored in the second, including Alanna Bensons two RBI single.
Bradford closed out the game with four runs scored in the bottom of the fifth. After loading the bases, Benson doubled, bringing in two and boosting the Owls lead to 10-3, before Dixon’s double brought in another two scores immediately after.
Benson and Dixon would lead the Owls at the plate, both tallying four RBIs. Benson would end 2-for-3 with two scores while Dixon would finish 1-for-4 with a run scored, also finding 11 strikeouts as the starting pitcher in the big win at home.
Elk County Catholic 8, Johnsonburg 1
JOHNSONBURG — Clutch hitting by the Lady Crusaders carried ECC over Jburg, with Syd Alexander leading the way on offense. Alexander finished with a game-high four RBIs and a run scored, batting 2-for-3. Ellie Baron also went 2-for-3, tallying two RBIs. In a tough battle in the circle, Emily Mourer found five strikeouts and five walks for ECC, while Julia Jones ended with seven strikeouts while only giving up three walks.
BASEBALL
St. Marys 5,
Johnsonburg 3
ST MARYS — Despite finding an early lead, the Rams watched as St Marys pulled away with a clutch fifth inning, scoring four that would put the game away and seal the 5-3 victory.
The Rams earned back-to-back runs in the second, capitalizing on an error that allowed Luke Zimmerman to score before a Kaden Dennis single brought in a runner. However, while Jburg was able to protect their lead for one more inning, the Dutchmen got hot in the fifth.
The run started with Vinny Lenze, who singled with the bases loaded to get on the board. Two batters later the Dutchmen tied the game with a walk that brought in one before Carter Redmond tallied two RBIs with a line-drive single.
While the Rams were able to score once more in the seventh frame, the deficit was too large to mount a comeback, resulting in the Jburg’s fifth loss of the season.
Redmond finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs for St. Marys, with Lenze eanred a run and a score on a 1-for-4 day at the plate. Jburg was led by Aiden Zimmerman, who scored twice for the Rams.
AT ST MARYS R H E SMA 000 041 0 5 10 1 JBurg 002 000 1 3 7 2SMA:
Lucas Bauer (8 SO, 3 BB), Charlie Coudriet (6) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Carter Price
Jburg: Luke Zimmerman (7 SO, 2 BB), Aiden Zimmerman (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Erik Panebianco