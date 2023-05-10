The Bradford baseball team fell behind early, and while the gap on the scoreboard was still manageable through the first few innings, Elk County Catholic pulled away in the fifth before a big seventh inning put the final nail in the Owls’ coffin, sealing a 13-0 victory for the Crusaders.
Entering the last leg of the season, the Owls knew it would be a sprint, as their schedule was condensed.
ECC added four runs to their lead in the fifth, which all came back-to-back. Joe Tettis brought in one with an RBI single, before Bradford errors allowed two runs in and Will Wortman brought in one with a single. In the final frame, four Crusaders found RBIs, with Issac Dellaquilla bringing in two runs with a single.
The Crusaders were led by Dellaquilla, who ended 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two more batted in. Tettis and Will Wortman both tallied three RBIs during the win, with Tettis ending 2-for-4 and Wortman having a perfect day in the batters’ box at 2-for-2 with one run scored as well.
For the Owls, Aiden Willard struck a triple in the bottom of the second, ending 1-for-2.
With the loss, the Owls fall to 2-12, with six games left on the schedule. Bradford will have three more chances to defend their home field this week, with St. Marys coming into town on Wednesday and Brookville on Thursday. The Owls will then get one day’s rest before playing Brockway on Saturday at 11 a.m.
AT BRADFORD R H E ECC 201 040 6 13 9 0 Bradford 000 000 0 0 3 3
ECC:
Joe Tettis (13 SO, 1 BB) and Isaac Dellaquilla
Bradford:
Aiden Willard (5 SO, 4 BB), Evan Whitmore (6) (1 SO, 1 BB), Juan Gonzalez (0 SO, 1 BB) and Jackson Nannen
Softball
Elk County Catholic 8, Bradford 6
ST. MARYS — The Lady Owls did their best to catch up with the Lady Crusaders, tying the game a six-a-piece with three runs in the fifth, however, clutch hits by ECC sealed the win late, giving ECC win number 10.
The Lady Crusaders held a 3-1 lead after the first frame, and while Bradford scored two in the third off two RBI singles from Alanna Benson and Mallory Craig, ECC retaliated with two scores of their own.
C Mallory would tally another run batted in during the top of the fifth, when she brought in Benson, before an Alyssa Johnson single RBI and a fielder’s choice score to tie the game. However, their efforts came up just short, as ECC’s batting retook the lead in the sixth with two singles that would give them two runs and the win.
Mallory would finish 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one score while Benson would go 1-for-3 with two scores and one run batted in. In the circle for the Lady Owls was Kalie Dixon who found four strikeouts while giving up two walks.
For ECC, Emily Mourer’s homerun was part of a 3-for-4 day that saw two RBIs and one run scored. Mourer started in the circle for the Lady Crusaders, recording six strikeouts. Lydia Anderson tallied two RBIs and two runs scored with two hits during four appearances at the plate.