Facing a potent Wolves offense that managed to find a way to score in nearly every inning, the Bradford baseball team fell to Kane 11-3.
Coming into the game, the Owls were in the midst of a 2-5 slump in their last seven games, the most recent a 15-0 loss to DuBois that lasted just three innings. The main focus for Bradford against the Wolves was just to concentrate on the little things.
“We just wanted to execute,” said Bradford head coach Eric Haynoski. “We just wanted to get the ball in play and make the correct plays.”
At the start of the match up against the Wolves, the Owls held their own. While Luke Ely hit an RBI single to get Kane on the board in the first, the Owls responded on offense.
Jackson Nannen and Wyatt Stark got on base with a single and a walk before Travis Barger loaded the bases with a line-drive single. Facing only one out, Chase Gray tipped a bunt that brought Nannen and Stark in to take a 2-1 lead.
From there however, the tides turned. The budding success the Owls found on offense failed to materialize on defense, and as they struggled with errors, at some points consecutively, Kane’s offense began to heat up, amassing a four-run second inning.
“We walked a couple kids that inning and had a couple hits that found the grass. It’s tough when that ball’s tailing and it’s not any easy play for outfielders,” said Haynoski. “With seven errors, when you give teams over two extra innings to bat against you, you’re not going to win many games.”
As the game progressed, the mountainous deficit on the scoreboard began to grow. The Wolves added two more runs in the third frame, and three more in the fourth with an Isiah Smith double that brought in two and a single from Kyle Zook that brought in another.
Bradford scored another run in the fourth off an Anthony Lama RBI double, but for the remainder of the game, the Owls got on base several times, but struggled to round home plate. With their chances becoming slimmer and slimmer, Kane came away with the victory, the Wolves’ sixth of the season while the Owls fell to 2-9.
“We misplayed a couple balls, made some mental and physical mistakes and it snowballed. It just seemed like we couldn’t get back on track,” said Haynoski. “Kane did well. Their pitcher (Phinn Chamberlin) kept us off balance.”
Lama had the best day in the batters’ box for the Owls, finishing 2-for-4 with one RBI, while Matthew Perry and Stark both tallied runs. For Kane, Dane Anderson finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Luke Ely went 2-for-5 with two runs batted in.
With nine games left on the schedule, the Owls have officially crossed the halfway point in their season, and while they were able to rest and regroup with several games postponed due to weather in the past week, the last stretch of the season will be a sprint. The last nine games will take place in the next 14 days, five of which will be played at home, including their next match up against Port Allegany on Saturday at 11 a.m..
“I want to start seeing them improve. I want to see our guys dig deep and get better and really just play good baseball. We really need to clean up those errors and walks and I think we’d be in a lot of these games,” said Haynoski on his team’s goals coming down the last stretch. “I will say, our kids never give up. The one thing they’re doing is trying, and that’s all I can ask for.”
AT BRADFORD R H E Kane 142 301 0 11 10 3 Bradford 200 100 0 3 4 7Kane:
Phinn Chamberlin (5 SO, 4 BB), Elijah Everett (7) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Luke Ely
Bradford: Anthony Lama (2 SO, 4 BB), Evan Whitmore (3) (4 SO, 3 BB), Noah Swanson (7) (2 SO, 3 BB) and Adam Ward