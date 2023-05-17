DUKE CENTER -- After the final game of the regular season, Drew Evens had ample reasons to celebrate.
In a game that decided the North Allegany League champions, Evens led the Port Allegany baseball team to a 8-2 victory over Otto-Eldred, securing repeat titles for the Gators. Along with that, his 11 strikeouts tallied 100 in the season and 200 in his career.
“Drew is just a special talent. This year, his senior year, he’s been really focused in all aspects of the game, and it’s been a real fun season watching him,” said Port Allegany head coach Josh McNeil. “He’s a great teammate, a great player to coach and you can only wish success for him.”
The Gators and the Terrors had similar journeys to reach the deciding league game. Both teams, who came into the final regular season game at 13-4, started off on hot streaks. The Gators went 12-1 before a late season skid, while O-E had their undefeated streak ended at nine, then going 4-3. With Port losing to Coudersport earlier in the week, the NAL title was up for grabs.
In the first inning, the Terrors quickly shut out Port while getting on the board with a Landon Francis RBI single. However, the Gators’ offense would spring to life from there, finding scores in the next four consecutive innings.
“Losing to Coudersport on Monday, we knew that we had to jump on the bats as early as possible. We really like to not waste pitches if they’re going by, so the team practices being aggressive at the plate,” said McNeil. “I think that carried over into tonight and we had a pretty good process coming into tonight. We attacked the ball pretty well I thought.”
Tyler Carinci grounded out but brought in Henry Troupe in the second, preceding a three-run third frame that saw Blaine Moses bring in two runners with a double before rounding home plate himself.
Port dominated on both sides of the field in the fourth inning. The Gators pushed their lead to five with three more scores, including a Evens double that brough in Nick Wilfong and another double from Troupe that brought in Moses. Once on defense, Port ended the inning with three outs in three batters, the first two being Evens’ 199th and 200th strikeout.
Already down big, the Terrors failed to add to their side of the scoreboard, finding a runner-up league title and their fifth and final loss of the season.
Moses led Port with two runs scored and two more batted in, ending 1-for-3. Wilfong scored twice on a 2-for-4 day at the plate, while Troupe tallied a run scored and one RBI. For O-E, Manning and Max Splain combined for four hits and two scores, with Manning Splain going 2-for-4 and Max Splain going 2-for-3.
“This was a great motivational game to carry over into the postseason. O-E is such a great program and they have a lot of great kids and coaches,” said McNeil. “Having a game against them was a good way to finish the season.”
With the District 9 playoffs beginning on Monday, both teams are eyeing a new kind of championship banners. While the brackets are not officially set, Port is focusing on the immediate task at hand.
“As everybody knows, going into the playoffs, it’s a whole new season, one-and-done type situation. I think our kids are going to have to be a lot more focused than we have been the past couple games but they’re up for the challenge,” said McNeil. “We have to be focused and play smart baseball. That’s our mentality, and we know it’s a win-it-or-lose-it situation, so they’re pretty dialed in, but tonight we’re going to celebrate.”
AT DUKE CENTER
R H E
Port 013 310 0 8 9 2
O-E 101 000 0 2 7 5
Port: Drew Evens (11 SO, 1 BB), Nick Wilfong (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Aiden Bliss
O-E: Cal Minich (3 SO, 0 BB), Jared Obenrader (4) (0 SO, 1 BB), Zach Schueser (5) (6 SO, 0 BB) and Schueser, Minich