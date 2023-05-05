EMPORIUM — Through six innings, Ben Paul’s work on the mound was impeccable. Twenty-three Cameron County batters stepped up to the plate, looking to spoil his run of 60 strikes, nine strikeouts and zero hits, yet none were able to find contact.
After a groundout brought in the Red Raiders’ lone score, Dan Schultz stepped to the mound in the seventh to finish the job, closing out the St. Marys baseball team’s 9-1 win and preserving a no-hitter.
While Paul and Schultz were keeping CC at bay on defense, the Dutchmen’s offense found momentum early, scoring in the first before exploding for a six-run third frame to seal their lead.
Lucas Bauer, Carter Prince and Tysen Beimel led at the plate for St. Marys. Bauer ended 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Prince and Beimel both went 2-for-4, each individually tallying one run scored and one batted in.
AT EMPORIUM R H E SMA 106 000 2 9 9 1 CC 000 001 0 1 0 5
SMA:
Ben Paul (9 SO, 3 BB), Dan Schultz (7) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Vinny Lenze
CC:
Eastyn Solveson (1 SO, 2 BB), Treyton Tucker (5) (0 SO, 1 BB), Ian Bolin (7) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Maddox Baughman
Port Allegany 14, Galeton 3, 6 innings
GALETON — The Gators hot start was followed up with an even hotter heading as Port downed Galeton for their eleventh win on the season.
The Gators opened up the game with Tyler Carinci and Aiden Bliss getting on base with a single and double, respectively, before Henry Troupe’s sac-fly put Port on the scoreboard. A single from Drew Evens brought in two more runners before Levi Howard capped off the first frame with an RBI double.
Port’s six-run sixth innings saw Noah Archer bring in two scores from a single and Nick Wilfong bring in two more immediately after.
Evens would lead at teh plate with an RBI and two scores off of two hits in three appearances in the batters’ box, while Bliss would end 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
For the Tigers, Ayden Whipple would find two RBIs, ending 2-for-3.
AT GALETON R H E Port A 401 036 X 14 12 3 Galeton 102 000 X 3 5 8
Port A:
Jacob Causer (2 SO, 4 BB), Nick Wilfong (5) (4 SO, 1 BB) and Aiden Bliss
Galeton:
Levi Evans (3 SO, 4 BB), Gavin Shutt (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Zach Pagno
DuBois Central Catholic 10, Kane 0, 6 innings
DUBOIS — Carter Hickman’s home run and three RBIs led the Cardinals’ potent and consistent offense as they shut out the Wolves. Hickman ended 2-for-3 with one score along with his game-high RBIs. Blake Pisarcik also hit a homerun in the win, ending 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and one run scored.
AT DUBOIS R H E Kane 000 000 X 0 2 2 DuBois 210 322 X 10 11 2
Kane:
Brock Wensel (1 SO, 4 BB), Phinn Chamberlin (4) (0 SO, 0 BB), Landon Darr (0 SO, 0 BB) and Luke Ely
DuBois: Carter Himes (7 SO, 1 BB) and Trenton Miller