BROCKWAY — The Cameron County baseball team got its first win of the season in a battle of attrition, downing Brockway 6-5 throughout eight innings.
Throughout the first four frames, it was an even, blow-for-blow match up, with the Rovers edging out a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth inning. However, the Red Raiders would bring in three runs in a row with hits from Jesop Farabaugh, Josh Beer and Treyton Tucker, taking a two-point advantage.
Going into the bottom of the seventh, Cameron County was just three outs away from its first win of the season, but was forced into extra innings by the Rovers’ three runs, which came from Jendy Cuello, Logan Faith and Andrew Brubaker.
Tied at five at the top of the eight, Farabaugh once again drove in a run to take the lead before Tucker found three strikeouts to seal the win.
Farabuagh went 2-for-4 in the win, scoring twice and driving in two RBIs. Beer also drove in two runs while Shaffer went 1-for-3 and scored twice. Ian Bolin started on the mound for the Red Radiers, pitching through the sixth inning and finding eight strikeouts, two walks and five hits.
For the Rovers, Ryan Craft earned two hits and two RBIs. Ezra Swanson, Gage Park and Brubaker all had hits during the loss, with Brubaker striking out six batters and giving up five walks and two hits as the starting pitcher.
AT BROCKWAY R H E CC 001 030 1 1 6 5 4 BW 010 100 3 0 5 5 3
CC:
Ian Bolin (8 SO, 2 BB), Eastyn Solveson (7) (2 SO, O BB), Ryan Shaffer (8) (2 SO, 2 BB) and Maddox Baughman
BW:
Andrew Brubaker (6 SO, 5 BB), Gage Park (5) (0 SO, 2 BB), Chad Young (8) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Raiden Craft
Port Allegany 11, Oswayo Valley 3
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Gators earned their second win of the season with a dominating late-game performance over the Green Wave.
Port found its up two after the second inning, but allowed OV to come back with three runs in the third sparked by a single by Cayden Black and a double from Andrew Wood. The Gators would respond in the next frame with three runs before sealing the win with six scores in the sixth. Six Gators had RBIs in the final inning.
Aiden Bliss had a phenomenal day at the plate for Port, going 3-for-4 and tallying three runs driven in. In total, the Gators had 10 RBIs from seven players.
Jacob Causer started on the mound, finding six strikeouts and only allowing four hits and three walks. For OV, Black ended with two hits and an RBI.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE R H E
Port 020 306 X 11 10 1 OV 003 00X X 3 4 5
Port:
Jacob Causer (6 SO, 3 BB), Nate Wilfong (5) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Aiden Bliss
OV:
Ethan Hackman (2 SO, 3 BB), Andrew Wood (6) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Gaige Hohenwerter
Warren 5, St. Marys 3
WARREN — Despite going up early, St. Marys fell to 0-2 after a loss to Warren where the Dutch were shut out for the final four frames.
The Dutchmen got on the scoreboard first and fast with a strong third-inning. Starting with a ground-out RBI from Logan Mosier, the Dutchmen poured on two more runs to take a 3-1 lead. The Dragons managed to tack on only one score in the same frame, but responded in the fourth with three scores in three consecutive at bats.
Warren scored again in the fifth while their work on the mound and on defense prevented the Dutchmen from gaining traction. The Dragons lead would hold for the rest of the game, giving Warren its first win of the season and St. Marys its second loss.
Carter Price went 2-for-3 and brought in two runs. Bauer, Vinny Lenze, Tysen Beimel and Charlie Coudriet all had hits. Coudriet started on the mound for the Dutchmen, finding a scattered field of four strikeouts, four walks and five hits.
AT WARREN R H E
St. Marys 003 000 0 3 5 2 Warren 001 310 X 5 7 2
St. Marys:
Charlie Coudriet (4 SO, 4 BB), Lucas Bauer (5) (2 SO, 3 BB) and Carter Price
Warren:
Brady Berdine (6 SO, 2 BB), Carson Farr (5) (3 SO, 3 BB) and Giovanni Elinsky
SOFTBALL
Elk County Catholic 19, Brockway 3
BROCKWAY — The Lady Crusaders blew past the Lady Rovers with dominating performances at the plate, cruising to their second win of the season.
Both teams scored in the first frame of the game, but in the third, ECC would begin to take off. Starting with a Lydia Anderson single that brought in Gabby Weisner, the Lady Crusaders would take on five runs to go up, 6-1. Brockway would manage to bring in a runner from a wild pitch but would go scoreless until the sixth inning. In that time, ECC would add five more runs to their lead in the fifth, including a home run from Weisner, and follow that scoring run up with eight more in the sixth frame.
By the end of the game, ECC would total 28 hits while the Lady Rovers produced six. Five Lady Crusaders ended with three or more hits, including Weisner, who would go 5-5 with three scores and an RBI, and Emily Mourer, who finished 4-for-5 with one run driven in. Mourer would also enjoy an impressive day in the circle, recording seven strikeouts and just four hits and two walks