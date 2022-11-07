SPORTS-PHILLIES-SEASON-ENDS-GAME-6-2-PHI.jpg

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos walks off of the field after the Houston Astros win the World Series in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.

 Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.

While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros — and the first for Dusty Baker as manager — in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.

