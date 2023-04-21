DENVER — The easiest thing to do would’ve been to take the victory lap, to live in the moment and soak up the celebration that ensued following the Pirates’ series sweep of the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, a shellacking in which Pittsburgh pounded out 43 hits and scored 33 runs.
Yet that’s not at all where Andrew McCutchen went with some of his postgame comments following Pittsburgh’s 14-3 victory on Wednesday. Although McCutchen was certainly pleased with the Pirates’ performance, his message was mostly centered around perspective.
“Guys are feeling good with the way things are going, and you’re gonna get some confidence from that,” McCutchen said. “But I’m one of the guys who has been around long enough to say that’s good and all ... but in the words of Kobe [Bryant], the job’s not finished. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
McCutchen was referencing Bryant’s infamous quote from the 2009 NBA Finals, and those words should have struck a sobering reality for the Pirates. As much as there has been to get excited about, it’s still a really long season. So much can and will happen.
What’s important, McCutchen continued, is that the Pirates keep playing the way they have through 19 games. Having good at-bats and taking the extra base. Throwing strikes and pitching well. Trusting their approach will beget timely hitting. Being defensively sound.
If the Pirates can continue to do those things, McCutchen is confident that this strong start will become more than just a relative blip, a stretch that constitutes a mere 12% of the season.
“We have to continue to do the small things,” McCutchen said. “I don’t care what the score is. I don’t care how good the pitching is or how many runs we score. We have to do the small things right. We have to continue to keep pounding away at that because ultimately that’s what’s going to win the game. And that could be what loses the game.”
The way McCutchen spoke, and the topics he addressed, was actually perfect for this series, when Carlos Santana set the tone early by busting it down the line to beat out a double play when the Pirates had a six-run lead, a move should have resonated with younger players.
McCutchen actually did the same thing on Wednesday, running hard to try and beat out a grounder to shortstop despite the Pirates holding a 6-0 lead at the time.
They’re small plays, sure. But they’re also examples of how some of the Pirates’ veterans have already had a sizable impact inside a young clubhouse.
Adding a few older players is actually something manager Derek Shelton attributed to the Pirates’ uptick in offense production, where they’re suddenly third and tied for third, respectively, in slugging percentage (.443) and runs scored (99).
The additional experience has helped when it comes to navigating at-bats and pre-scouting pitchers. It’s also true that McCutchen and Santana hitting third and fourth means guys like Rodolfo Castro or Jack Suwinski can add value at the bottom of the order.
“I think everyone has confidence in the next guy behind them to do the job,” Connor Joe said. “That takes a lot of pressure off the individual at the plate. When you don’t have all the pressure in the world that you have to get the job done, when the guy behind you and the guy behind him can pick you up, I think it makes it a lot easier.”
Oviedo paces
The Pirates sent 51 batters to the plate on Wednesday, their most plate appearances since racking up 52 on April 7, 2020 against the Tigers. It’s tied for the fifth-most in a major league game this season.
In other words, Johan Oviedo had to wait awhile before throwing his first pitch. There was also a hefty break before the bottom of the second inning, as the Pirates mounted another rally. Not like Oviedo was complaining.
“It’s amazing,” Oviedo said of the run support. “We support each other in a lot of different ways. We’ve got a connection. We’re really happy with what we’ve been doing.”
To pass the time and prevent himself from overthinking, Oviedo went for a walk. A couple of them, actually. Back and forth in the dugout. To the clubhouse and back. Anything to stay warm and occupied.
“The more time you’re in the dugout, the more your mind just goes,” Oviedo said. “I just want to keep any thoughts away and watch the game.”
It’s hard to argue with the results, as Oviedo held the Rockies to one run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts over six innings, lowering his season ERA to 2.22.
“He stayed in attack mode,” Shelton said of Oviedo.
Lot of quality
The last time Pirates starting pitchers worked at least six innings in more than eight straight games was a 10-game stretch from June 30-July 8, 2015.
It gives the Pirates the longest such streak in MLB this season — and by a pretty wide margin. Nobody else has enjoyed more than four quality starts in a row from their pitching staff.
“Our guys commanded the ball,” Shelton said. “It continues to multiply. I don’t know if it’s by osmosis or whether it’s just competitiveness, but I’m really proud of them.”