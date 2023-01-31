Logging and mining companies and allied politicians lamented recently that two Biden administration decisions to preserve wilderness areas constituted lost economic value.
But there also is economic value in preserving wilderness.
Logging and mining companies and allied politicians lamented recently that two Biden administration decisions to preserve wilderness areas constituted lost economic value.
But there also is economic value in preserving wilderness.
Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture restored protections to 9.3 million acres of the 17 million-acre Tongass National Forest in Southeast Alaska. It rescinded a Trump-era rule that would have allowed new access roads for logging in the nation's largest national forest, which encompasses 26,000 square miles.
Those acres will be lost to logging but preserved in service to a larger industry — the Alaskan salmon fishery. Salmon spawn in many of the streams that flow through the Tongass.
And the forest's trees are up to 300 years old and tower to 170 feet. The Tongass alone absorbs an amount of carbon dioxide every year equivalent to 8% of the amount absorbed by all of the other forests in the United States.
The administration, through the Department of the Interior, also placed a 20-year moratorium on mining under 225,000 acres of the Superior National Forest in Northeast Minnesota. A Chilean mining company had planned to develop a copper and nickel mine on the land.
That forest, abutting Lake Superior, generates millions of dollars for the recreation industry each year. The decision honors long-standing obligations to protect the land for the use of Indigenous people.
Preservation decisions always are controversial. But these decisions demonstrate that "value" has multiple definitions for the short and long terms.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS
