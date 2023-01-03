It’s another New Year and time for a round of predictions — whether they turn out right will be up to history to decide.

Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev predicted that civil war will break out in the United States and that Elon Musk would become president of some remaining portion of the country. Musk called it an “epic thread,” but we’re predicting something even more epic: Musk will stop serving as the nation’s chief Twit, will return to managing Tesla — and will get back to building very cool cars.

