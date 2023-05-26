As Memorial Day approaches we remember those who have given their lives for our country. We also remember all veterans who have served in the armed forces.
It is comfortable to sit back and watch parades in person or on TV, to listen to speakers as they eloquently praise our veterans for their bravery and service, as we perhaps feel a little melancholy for the hardships they endured.
Parades over! Speeches over! Out of sight, out of mind?
But when the parades and speeches are over, do we remember the veteran with a missing limb, or one navigating in a wheelchair, or one looking for a friend in their loneliness? And these are just the visible results. What we don’t see is the suffering from exposure to toxic chemicals, PTSD and other internal wounds created by the havoc and chaos of war when they stepped forward in a time of need.
And so I challenge you, area men and women, to step forward in the veterans’ time of need. The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network of McKean County is in great need of volunteers to drive our disabled vets to their VA appointments in the vehicle provided by the Erie VA.
Will you step up to the challenge?
Judy LeRoy, DAV transportation coordinator for the Bradford and Smethport areas