Let me open my comments by stating that I wholly support maintaining the Bradford Regional Medical Center buildings in first-class condition and, if needed, immediately having a new roof installed.

However, given the previous conversations about “Save Our Hospital,” I cannot but wonder at the need for this new roof funding to be provided at the expense of the taxpayers. Notwithstanding the fact that the proposed funding would be in the form of a grant, ultimately, taxpayers provide all government agencies with grant money. Inasmuch as Upper Allegheny Health System/Kaleida have assumed the operation of BRMC, would it not be appropriate for them to bear the costs of the needed repairs?

