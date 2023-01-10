Let me open my comments by stating that I wholly support maintaining the Bradford Regional Medical Center buildings in first-class condition and, if needed, immediately having a new roof installed.
However, given the previous conversations about “Save Our Hospital,” I cannot but wonder at the need for this new roof funding to be provided at the expense of the taxpayers. Notwithstanding the fact that the proposed funding would be in the form of a grant, ultimately, taxpayers provide all government agencies with grant money. Inasmuch as Upper Allegheny Health System/Kaleida have assumed the operation of BRMC, would it not be appropriate for them to bear the costs of the needed repairs?
It appears that this discussion raises the question, “What entity actually owns the hospital buildings and the ground on which they stand?” Further, “What are the terms of the agreement between that owner and Upper Allegheny/Kaleida that would relieve them from paying for the buildings’ repairs and maintenance?”
Through the transfer of certain functions and equipment to Olean General Hospital and the relocation of certain other important surgical services elsewhere, the residents of the Bradford area are experiencing a significant reduction in the quality of medical services that previously were readily available to the community. Now, the Bradford area taxpayers are informed that these needed repairs will be made with public grant money.
Although I am not privy to the pertinent contractual agreements, I cannot help but ask, “Does not this proposed City of Bradford grant funding assist Upper Allegheny/Kaleida in avoiding their responsibilities?” Perhaps some of these questions will generate a new era of transparency with respect to the current BRMC debacle.