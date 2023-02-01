How did this happen? Those of us who are paying attention find ourselves in a country we no longer recognize.
How did unelected bureaucrats get the power to shut down churches and businesses, confine us in our homes and force us to cover our faces? How did it become illegal for small businesses to sell flower seeds or shampoo, but not so for Walmart or Amazon?
Who erased the U.S. border and encouraged five million illegal migrants to come in? Who decided we should turn our backs on abundant, cheap energy, squandering our nation’s wealth on wind mills, solar farms and battery-powered cars for the rich, while working people struggle to buy once affordable fuel for their cars and homes?
How did we run up $31 trillion in debt we can never repay? How did it become OK for mobs to riot in the streets, burn down businesses and attack our police? Who decided that criminals shouldn’t be penalized for theft and mayhem in our cities? When did it become commonplace to see human excrement on our sidewalks? Why weren’t the thugs who surrounded our Supreme Court justices’ homes hauled off to jail, but Americans who attended a rally for a sitting president were hunted down by the FBI? And how was that president hounded, harassed and silenced while a man who faces more and more scrutiny over his family's shady dealings took over the White House?
When did anyone who questioned our vote-counting process become a terrorist and an insurrectionist? Who decided that it’s “dangerous to our democracy” to audit election results or update voter rolls?
How did it become physically dangerous to speak the truth on college campuses? Why are working-class Americans now expected to subsidize socialist professors and pay off the student loans of other people’s children?
Could it be because our government and media have become so corrupt and biased that it’s now virtually impossible for American citizens to find out the truth? We’ve allowed the systemic takeover by tyrants. No one can save us now but ourselves. We’d better get cracking.