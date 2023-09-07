When Northwestern University's football team took to the field this past weekend, it surprisingly did so without the longtime popular head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
Stanford University recently hired a new president to replace Marc Tessier-Lavigne after the journal Science retracted two scientific papers he had coauthored.
In both of the cases, persistent young journalists reported on matters that led to the dismissals.
In Northwestern's case, the student paper conducted an in-depth investigation into the football program's culture of hazing and physical abuse.
In the Stanford case, student journalists showed that the university president had manipulated data in scientific papers.
Those examples, as pointed out by University of Pennsylvania professor Jonathan Zimmerman, point to the unique role that the student press plays at educational institutions.
Student journalists learn the craft while working for their campus papers. Campuses are institutions with their own cultures and norms. Students inherently have special insight into the events, administrative decisions, curriculum choices and innumerable other matters that merit coverage.
There always has been tension between many college administrations and their campus newspapers, sometimes resulting in unfortunate instances of censorship or secrecy.
Now, there also is a trend for universities to defund student newspapers. Penn State University, for example, has adopted a budget that will cut the Daily Collegian's funding by half for this school year and eliminate it next year.
PSU and other institutions should reconsider such decisions and embrace their campus papers as elements of a free press and a valuable hands-on education tool.
— Tribune News Service