Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s historic decision on school funding, issued Wednesday, honors the state constitution’s clear intent to ensure that all children have access to a decent education.

In a 786-page ruling, she found unconstitutional the method by which the state government partially funds public schools, largely along lines alleged by six underfunded school districts, some parents and several education advocacy organizations who brought the case. The Shenandoah Valley and Panther Valley school districts were among the six schools involved with the case.

