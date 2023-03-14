Has the nation reached a tipping point when it comes to the soaring cost of a college education? Declining enrollment numbers should be a warning to institutions of higher learning.

The latest figures from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reveal that fewer high school graduates are heading to college. National campus enrollment figures for 2022 reveal a nearly 5 percent drop from a year earlier. In Nevada, the state’s seven institutions of higher learning last year had 15 percent fewer students than they did in 2019, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported in July.

