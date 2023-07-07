Gov. Josh Shapiro acted out of political expediency, rather than principle, when he vowed to use his line-item veto to scrap a $100 million public scholarship program for private schools.
He favored school choice while campaigning and had indicated support for lifeline scholarships, which would have provided up to $5,000 that students enrolled in low-performing public schools could use to offset tuition at private schools.
Believing that Shapiro would insist on the program, Senate Republicans included it in a $45.5 billion budget that also included a $567 million increase in basic education funding and $100 million in "level up" funding to help the state's poorest districts.
In the House, majority Democrats made clear that they would not pass the private-school voucher program. Shapiro, recognizing the likelihood of a long impasse, agreed to red-line the voucher program to pass the rest of the budget.
That's not the end of it, because the Legislature also must pass specific appropriations bills. So a battle looms.
All of this occurred just months after the Commonwealth Court found that the state's distribution of education funding is unconstitutional. President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled that the state government has a constitutional obligation to provide funding to districts to ensure that all Pennsylvania children have access to a sound public education. She left it to the political branches to devise the means to do so.
Remarkably, Senate Republicans settled on giving public money to private schools to help meet the mandate, contrary to the language of the state constitution ("provide for the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient system of public education") and Jubelirer's ruling ("comprehensive, contemporary and effective public education.")
Even if the education piece of the budget survives the impending appropriations battles, it will not resolve the funding inequity condemned by the Commonwealth Court. That disparity costs the Scranton School District alone more than $30 million year. Here and in districts statewide, that shows up in higher property taxes and reduced services.
Regardless of alternative education methods that lawmakers favor, they should meet the equity mandate to ensure the highest possible universal floor for basic public education.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS