ALLENTOWN (TNS) — A judge confirmed Tuesday what most rational people surmised a long time ago — Pennsylvania’s system of funding public education stinks.

Officials haven’t met their obligation under the state Constitution to provide all children with a “thorough and efficient” education, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer ruled. Kids in poor school districts aren’t treated as well as those in prosperous communities.

