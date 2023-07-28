Her stay was supposed to be temporary.
Upon graduating from St. Bonaventure in 2015, Summer Sawaya was going to spend the summer in Key West, Florida, with her father, John, bartend, save some money and move to New York City, where her sister was living.
Very quickly, however, her plans, and life, changed.
One day, she was introduced to “this entirely different world” of deep sea diving and spearfishing. Sawaya had always possessed an athletic spirit; she was a star swimmer at Olean High School and has since become an accomplished runner. Now, she’d been jolted by the essence of adventure.
Admittedly, this newfound and underlying passion came out of nowhere. But eight years and several incredible life experiences later, “I still haven’t made it back to New York,” she said.
“I was kind of addicted from the start,” she noted. “I was going out with these people who are really good at diving and really good at spearfishing. And then everything we did was just different from life as I knew it. Whether we’re swimming with dolphins or sharks, spearfishing tuna or just anything you can imagine on the water, we were doing it, and I just became completely addicted.”
EARLY ON, Sawaya spent her days on the water and bar-tended at night. She went out almost everyday, sometimes departing at 5 a.m. and not coming home until 10 p.m. Many times, she’d even go out with a friend commercially, selling her take and making decent money in the process.
“It was just the greatest lifestyle,” she said.
That lifestyle has taken her all around the world in search of her next deep sea adventure. It’s also allowed her to become quite good at what she does; Sawaya, in fact, currently owns three world spearfishing records.
And it’s given her a story to tell.
The Olean native has posted a number of videos documenting her experiences on Instagram, where she currently has over 17,000 followers. Here, she can be seen holding up tuna and other massive fishing prizes, swimming with various marine life and exploring underwater. She pointed out, almost proudly, that she’s escaped many potential brushes with sharks.
NOW, IT’S led her here: to being one of nine spirited individuals chosen to participate on Discovery Channel’s new reality television series, “Survive the Raft.” The show follows nine “candidates” who set sail for 21 days on the Acali II while being tasked with collaborating to win a grand prize. Contestants, a description on IMDB.com said, “must complete mental and physical obstacles intended to splinter and split the team.”
The network reached out to Sawaya months before filming. Hardly a TV watcher, let alone of the reality variety, she displayed little interest at first. But after some deliberation, and a bit of persuasion by Discovery, Sawaya decided she was in.
“And it was just the craziest experience ever,” she said. “It’s a really cool concept. It’s kind of like Survivor in a sense, so it was very difficult, but it’s more of a teamwork style to see if people can work together despite their differences — and everyone was so different.
“It’s different from anything out there in that sense. It’s still a reality show, but it’s more, can the community work together for the greater goal and also survive?”
The show, the first episode for which will air this Sunday at 9 p.m. on Discovery, was filmed last August in the Pearl Islands off the coast of Panama. “I can’t believe it’s about to finally be out,” Sawaya said gleefully.
And though she couldn’t divulge too much about what transpired (she does, however, get to spearfish), she noted that her exposure to such a unique opportunity went “really, really well.”
“It was obviously very challenging, just physically and emotionally,” she acknowledged. “You’re doing physical activities on no food or very little food, so it was very interesting. But all in all, it was probably one of the best experiences of my life.”
THESE DAYS, Sawaya has made more of a career as a luxury real estate agent. But despite being busier with work than she was before, the 2011 Olean High graduate still has time to pursue her passion … and the myriad memorable experiences that come with it. When asked if there was a particular story that stood out, it was difficult for her to narrow it down.
But the one she chose, of course, involved a shark.
“I was diving in about 100 feet of water, and as I’m coming up, I just see this really big, dark shadow coming close to me,” she said. “It was probably the size of a school bus or even bigger. And I’m thinking, oh my god, I have no idea what this could be, so I’m kind of in panic mode …”
She noted, “I swim with sharks all the time, I’ve almost been attacked a million times, so I’m never afraid. This time I was afraid. Of course, naturally, I started swimming closer to it. (But) it was a whale shark. Whale sharks are basically the only kind of shark that isn’t dangerous because they feed off plankton. Once I saw that it was a whale shark, I kind of eased up a little bit.”
Just like that, a dream of hers had been realized.
“If you Google whale shark, it’s just the most beautiful and exotic thing to see in the Florida Keys,” she said. “They’re not there often, they migrate through maybe once a year. It had been my dream to see one in the water; I was going to go to Mexico just to see one, but it was right there in front of me, right in Key West.”
FOR SAWAYA, there are, of course, risks and rigors to this kind of lifestyle. But those are worth the reward: Getting to see and experience elements of this world that most others never will. And she knows the decision to turn down that awaiting life in New York City was the right one.
“It’s just incredible that something like this came from me just making that decision, probably pretty immaturely at the time, to just completely change my life plan and stay in Florida for this crazy passion that I just realized I had within a month,” she said. “Because of that decision, now I’m here, and hopefully this will open up a lot of doors. It’s been a wild ride.”
That world, she said, is sometimes difficult to explain to others due to its sheerly unbelievable nature. But her hope is that her appearance on “Survive the Raft” can help to shed some light.
“Yes, tune in,” she said with a laugh.