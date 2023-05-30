Playing in the consolation game, the Otto-Eldred softball finished off their season for good with a loss to Forest Area, falling 14-6.
The Lady Terrors entered the postseason as North Allegany League champions and the second seed. However, their regular season momentum failed to carry over into the District 9 Class A playoffs, as O-E lost to Elk County Catholic, 15-7, in the semifinals. The No. 5 Fires, on the other hand, beat AC Valley/Union in the first round before running into eventual champions DuBois Central Catholic, being eliminated with a 11-0, five-inning loss.
The Terrors got on the board first with three runs in the first. Bri Heller hit a double to bring in a run before Katie Rhinehart did the same with a single. The third score was due to a FA single.
In retaliation, the Fires jumped out in front with consistent hits, scoring four in the top of the second. They would pull away even more with four combined runs in the fourth and fifth, and while O-E rounded home three more times, a five-run fifth frame pushed the Fires out in front for good.
Rhinehart would score twice for the Lady Terrors, batting 1-for-2. Bri Heller and Katie Sheeler both hit 2-for-3 with a score, with Heller also batting in an RBI. Heller would also find nine strikeouts in the circle while only giving up two walks.
Forest Area will now take on ECC, who lost in the finals, to determine the district’s true second place team. The winner will also earn the second and final spot in the PIAA state tournament as the D9 runner up.
Moniteau 7, Johnsonburg 4
With a chance to make it to the second-place game and fight for a ticket to the state bracket, the Ramettes were unable to complete a comeback against the Lady Warriors.
Coming into the D9 Class 2A bracket, Jburg looked to defend their 2022 title. After defeating Karns City in the quarterfinals, the Ramettes then narrowly lost to No. 1 Curwensville, 7-6, in the semifinals. Their opponent in the consolation round, No. 2 Moniteau, beat No. 7 Brookville before losing to No. 3 Cranberry.
Unable to score until the third, the Ramettes cracked the seal with Julia Jones, driving in two runs with a double. Two batters later, Jenna Kasmierski’s sacrifice ground-out allowed Jones to score.
The Lady Warriors scored five in the next two innings, before pulling away for good in the sixth. After getting two quick outs in the top of the seventh, the Ramettes would find a final score off an error, allowing Jayden Gardner to score.
Gardner went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Jones would end with two runs batted in and a score, with one hit in four appearances at the plate. Jones would also start in the circle for Jburg, tallying seven strikeouts.
The Lady Warriors will move on to face Curwensville for a chance to make it to the PIAA state playoffs.