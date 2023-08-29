Despite low numbers and several inexperienced runners, the Bradford boys cross country team returns back to action this season, looking to improve upon last year’s
With only eight members in total, the Owls will heavily rely on their returning veterans for both success on the stat sheet and motivation in the locker room. The key piece to that needed leadership will be Leo Paterniti, the lone senior on the roster
Paterniti knows the team and culture more than anyone, returning for his fourth season as an Owl. A season ago, Paterniti finished fourth in the 5,000 meters with a time of &33.4 at Districts and continued to hone in his skills during the spring track and field season, becoming the District AAA champion in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:31.
Another returning letterman is Brayden Friar, a junior who was the Owl’s best runner last year. Friar finished second in the District meet and will be hoping to take a trip to his third States Championship meet in as many years.
“I think Brayden will do extremely well if he stays healthy. He looks as good as any runner I have had at this point,” said head coach Tom Tessena, who has accumulated over 600 wins and 18 D9 titles through his 44 years at the helm of the Owls cross country team. “He has high goals and the work ethic needed to achieve them. (Paterniti and Friar) are really going to be good this year.”
The final two returning lettermen are junior Joe Caruso and sophomore Marcus Terwilliger, who showed steady improvement in both cross country and track and field, with Caruso returning as the eleventh ranked D9 runner.
To round out the team, the Owls are welcoming four freshmen to the roster. Highlighting the pack of newcomers is Kadyn Tessena and Evan Troisi, who impressed the coaching staff with their Fretz performances in both cross country and track and field. During the summer track and field season, Kadyn Tessena placed in national competition in the 800M and 1500M, while both posted times of just over 18 minutes in a 5000M race this summer.
“Kadyn Tessena and Evan Troisi have the potential to be the two top freshmen ever at Bradford. This summer and in the regular season practice they push each other to be the best they can be,” said Tom Tessena. “They will have some growing pains facing the older runners and the longer distances but I think they will perform very well.”
Also joining the team is Evan Soto and Cavan Drake, who also have shown potential and growth throughout training camp.
“With such small numbers we need to stay healthy and be consistent with our training. Most of our guys have a good idea of how they should run the meets and their workouts. Patience is going to be a key,” said Tom Tessena. “We want to improve gradually and be in our best form by the end of October. It’s been a long dry spell since we won Districts in 2017 so we hope we can do something about that this year.”
THE SCHEDULE
August
29 — Kane, St. Marys, 4:15 p.m.
September 2 — at Lock Haven, PA, Bear Mountain Invitational, 9 a.m. 5 — at Dubois, 4:15 p.m. 12 — at Brookville, 4:15 p.m. 16 — 20th Annual Bradford Invitational, 9:30 a.m. 19 — vs Elk County, Ridgway 23 — at Hershey, PA, PIAA Foundation Race, 11:15 a.m. 27 — at Kane, 4:15 p.m. 30 — at Rochester, NY, McQuaid Invitational, 11 a.m.
October 7 — at Ridgway Invitational, 9 a.m. 14 — at Rocky Grove Invitational, 9 a.m. 29 — at Ridgway, PA, District 9 2A Championship Meet