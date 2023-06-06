LOUISVILLE, K.Y. — After reaching the Olympic trials for a second time in her swimming career, Paige Hetrick is vying for a shot to compete at the Olympic level once again.
Born and raised in Bradford, Hetrick competed for the YMCA Barracudas swim team prior to committing to the University of Louisville. In her junior season, Hetrick reached top tier levels of competition, having garnered 1st Team All American Honors at NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships and qualified for the 2024 USA Olympic Trials in the 100 Meter and 200 Meter Backstroke.
“This opportunity is another chance to move myself up in the swimming world,” said Hetrick. “I competed in 2021 so this will be my second trials. I’m more experienced now, and have made improvements. I aim to improve from my last appearance and hopefully put myself in a semi final. This means a lot as it will probably be my last trials. I’m going to soak it all in and enjoy it as much as possible.”
During her time as a Cardinal, Hetrick has qualified and competed in the NCAA Championships in all three years of her collegiate career. As a freshman, she finished fourth in the 800 relay, sixth in the 200 freestyle, thirteenth in the 200 backstroke and twentieth in the 100 backstroke . In her sophomore season, she finished seventh in the 800 free relay, twelfth in the 200 back and eighteenth in the 200 free. As a junior, Hetrick impressed with an eighth place finish and personal best in the 200 free (1:44.32), as well as a tenth place finish in the 200 back.
This season, the Louisville swim team made it to the Final Four with their best finish in program history. Hetrick’s previous successes, as well as the support of her friends and family, have fixed her mindset to compete at such an elite level entering the Olympic trials with ease.
“My mindset is to have as much fun as possible, and that I have nothing to lose,” said Hetrick. “I’m going to go out there and represent my friends, family, and team to the best of my ability and see what happens. Nothing is impossible, and crazy things happen everyday. I’m gonna go out there and give it everything I’ve got.”
Hetrick has also found immense amounts of success outside of the pool, having been named to the ACC All-Academic team and to the AD Honor Roll as a Red & Black Scholar and Dean’s Scholar. Hetrick will enter her senior year at the University of Louisville this fall, making this her final season with the team.
“I had great successes all three years so far, just have kept improving and learning,” said Hetrick. “I attribute my success to doing the hard things. In everyday life you have to make choices, even small ones. Constantly making the hard choices and continuing to go to work even when the going gets tough. I attribute my success to that mentality, and my coaches for keeping me on the ground running and pushing me when I really need guidance.”