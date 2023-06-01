NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — St. Bonaventure graduate student Darion Gregory has earned a spot on the Atlantic 10 men’s outdoor track and field All-Academic Team, conference officials have announced.
Gregory is one of 10 student-athletes across the conference honored as part of this year’s squad.
The Smethport native wraps a decorated career that has seen him named to the Atlantic 10 All-Academic teams for cross country and both indoor and outdoor track twice each.
He received his undergraduate degree in environmental studies with a 3.993 cumulative GPA before moving into graduate work where he owns a 3.771 GPA working on his MBA. He is pursuing a job in operations management in the natural resource industry.
In competition, he stands as one of the top performers in program history by standing in the individual top-10 in 15 different events in the record book. During outdoor track season, he established a new school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, running the event for the first time. He finished tenth in the event at this year’s Atlantic 10 Championships.
His career highlights also include standing second in school history for the cross country 5K and seventh in the 8K and 10K. Gregory also owns the school’s indoor record for the 1,000 meters and was a part of the program record time in the 4,000-meter distance medley relay.
He joins Joe dosReis, Josh Hardin and Jayden Smith (Davidson), David Butts and Liam Rivard (La Salle), James Baker and Evan Bruenderman (Saint Louis), David Williams (Duquesne) and Steve Zucca (Fordham) on this year’s A-10 outdoor men’s All-Academic Team.
The All-Academic teams include student-athletes who were selected based on their athletic and academic performance. To be nominated, student-athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) for their entire academic career. The teams were selected through a vote conducted by the league’s communications directors.