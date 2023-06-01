The companies of Zippo and Case have helped make Bradford what it is today — which makes their latest event, the Made in Bradford celebration, so apt. The event celebrates the 30-year anniversary of the date when Zippo acquired the Case company — although the impact of these businesses on Bradford’s history goes back even further into history.
On Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, Zippo and Case will host the Made in Bradford Weekend celebration at the Zippo/Case Museum in Bradford, to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Zippo Manufacturing Company’s acquisition of the W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company brand, and the iconic products that have made these two companies famous over the last three decades.
On Friday, July 14, the Case Collectors Club will be hosting a members- only Made in Bradford Collectors Reunion, which will feature tours of the Case factory, a special Case Wall of Fame induction ceremony, a “town hall” style panel discussion, barbecue dinner, a collector’s auction and more.
Club members who wish to attend the July 14 Case Reunion must pre-register either online at casecollectorsclub.com/events or by phone at (888) 442-1932. There is a charge for dinner, and factory tours will be offered to a limited number of participants. Register quickly as tours will be offered on a first come, first served basis.
The Zippo/Case Museum will host the official Made in Bradford Celebration from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Zippo/Case Museum. The celebration will take over the entire museum grounds and will feature a collectors’ swap tent, where Zippo and Case Collectors can showcase, swap and sell from their extensive collections, as well as a Maker’s tent, featuring local artisans and craftspeople. Saturday’s event will be open to the public.
For more information about this event, visit the Made in America website by clicking here.