It’s been 79 years since D-Day, 78 years since the end of World War II. The men and women of the Greatest Generation are slowly being lost to time.
Leo F. “Link” Simbeck, 99, of St. Marys, died June 10, 2023. He was one of the last remaining WWII veterans not only in the region, but in the nation. Out of 16 million, about 150,000 remain.
Simbeck was drafted into the U.S. Army on March 11, 1943, and received his basic training with the 106th Roaring Lion Infantry Division at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, he was in a replacement camp in Wales. He arrived in France on July 1 and was assigned to the 83rd Ohio Infantry Division. He spent four days on the front lines and four months in hospitals in England after being wounded on July 14.
He was returned to his unit in time to take part in the Battle of the Bulge beginning in December 1944. The war in Europe ended on May 8, 1945, and Leo celebrated his 21st birthday as the military commandant of a farm village in Bavaria. He was discharged as a tech sergeant on December 7, 1945, four years to the day after the U.S.’s formal entry into the war, having earned the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
His letters home during World War II have been collected into a book, which was published this year.
Simbeck was a great booster of the region and a well-traveled and well-educated man.
Under the G.I. Bill, Leo enrolled in The Pennsylvania State College, earning a B.S. degree in electrical power engineering. He was a licensed professional engineer by examination and spent his working life as an employee of Speer Carbon Company and its successor, Airco Carbon, which became a division of the BOC Group, from where he retired on Oct. 2, 1984, after 38 years of service.
His dedication to service to his community continued.
He spent 17 years on the board of the St. Marys Area School District and was president during the building of the present high school. An accomplished public speaker who gave keynote addresses during Memorial Day ceremonies and on many other occasions, he was a co-founder of the original St. Marys Toastmasters Club and was a member throughout its existence.
He was a longtime member of The Elk County Concert Association and served various terms as its president.
He received hundreds of birthday cards celebrating his 99th birthday just two weeks ago.