OLEAN, N.Y. — An opening reception will be held this Saturday for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, “Catching Fire,” featuring the ceramics from a collaborative at Scott Creek Fire-Place.
Catered by Fusion on Main of Allegany and sponsored by ACME Business, the reception is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St., Olean.
“Catching Fire,” on display now through May 6 in TCAC’s Peg Bothner Gallery, showcases the process, pottery and people from Scott Creek Fire Place in Sheridan. The kiln site is nestled among grape vineyards, on an old horse pasture, with a creek flowing through its backdrop. Here, Marv Bjurlin gathers woodfire potters around the hearths of six kilns at this privately-owned site. Potters find their intrigue with clay, wood and fire in a communal atmosphere of work and play.
Potters include Marv Bjurlin, Linda Currier, Lisa Eppolito, Elliott Hutton, Ann Janik, Marcia Merrins, Anne Mormile, Sherry Nugent, Kevin Raymond, Alberto Rey, Jessie Simmons and Sarah Zielonka with more than 100 pieces of pottery.
TCAC officials wish to thank ACME Business for supporting this opening reception.
TCAC has updated its Artist Market and is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.