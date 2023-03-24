Art exhibit Saturday

“Catching Fire” is an exhibit that features the work of artists who spent time at Scott Creek Fire-Place. More than 100 pieces will be on display.

 Photo submitted

OLEAN, N.Y. — An opening reception will be held this Saturday for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, “Catching Fire,” featuring the ceramics from a collaborative at Scott Creek Fire-Place.

Catered by Fusion on Main of Allegany and sponsored by ACME Business, the reception is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St., Olean.

