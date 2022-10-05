Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County (WGC), a fund held at the McKean County Community Foundation, announced Tuesday the extension of their annual grant applications submission deadline to Oct. 17, 2022. The granting dollars available for this granting cycle will be $7,200.

Applications can be found on McKean County Community Foundation’s website at https//mckeancountyfoundation.org. McKean County organizations are encouraged to apply for these grants.

