Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County (WGC), a fund held at the McKean County Community Foundation, announced Tuesday the extension of their annual grant applications submission deadline to Oct. 17, 2022. The granting dollars available for this granting cycle will be $7,200.
Applications can be found on McKean County Community Foundation’s website at https//mckeancountyfoundation.org. McKean County organizations are encouraged to apply for these grants.
Eligible awards will be limited to nonprofit organizations with current 501©3 status, faith based organizations, schools or municipalities who serve the residents of McKean County. Awards will be given up to $2,000. Some grants that are awarded may be less than the amount requested.
The members of WGC are women who pay annual membership dues that are pooled together to create a fund that grants needed dollars to local nonprofit organizations. The women will gather at their annual business meeting in mid November where they will vote on which projects are important to them to enhance the needs of families in McKean County.
WGC extends an invitation to all area women to join them at their annual meeting in November as a guest to find out more about how the organization is making a difference in the community.
For more information, visit https//mckeancountyfoundation.org.