Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) released the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Statewide Broadband Plan (Plan) https://dced.pa.gov/download/Statewide%20Broadband%20Plan/?wpdmdl=117083. The Plan addresses both the immediate needs and long-term needs of Pennsylvanians.

“Broadband is as essential today as electricity and water. But there is a digital divide in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “This plan will ensure consistent, affordable, quality statewide broadband to keep children learning, businesses growing, and opportunities abounding for all Pennsylvanians.”

