HARRISBURG — With heavy widespread rainfall anticipated across the state Friday and overnight into Saturday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) reminds Pennsylvanians to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain and be alert for potential flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas.

Rain is expected to begin tomorrow morning and continue throughout that day and overnight. The heaviest rain is expected in the northwest region of the state, which could receive between 4 and 6 inches of rain, with rates of up to an inch per hour during the heaviest downpours. Much of the state could receive between 2 and 4 inches of rain.

