Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center’s 2023 Summer Tribute concert series continues at the Bromeley Family Theater on the University of Pitt-Bradford campus, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. tonight for Willie and Family Live — Michael Moore’s tribute to the legendary Willie Nelson, in a night of classic country hits from the red-headed stranger.
This upbeat 90 minute show contains all the Nelson country hits, including “Whiskey River,” “Georgia,” “Always On My Mind” and “On the Road Again,” plus many more — It’s real outlaw country in a truly must-see show. Tickets are still available at the door.
Nelson’s voice and unusual style of phrasing are hard to match. Through many years of study and about a million “Whiskey Rivers” later, Moore’s ability to capture the country music legend’s voice and style are considered by many to be the best in the world.
Moore was born and raised in McKinney, Texas. His passion for Willies’ music came at an early age; “I can remember hearing his music coming out of my grandmother’s old AM radio,” he said. And even then, he knew that there was something unique about Willie Nelson.
Moore is also an accomplished guitar player and performs all of the guitar parts played by Nelson in his shows. He has performed his Willie tribute show throughout the country as a solo artist and also with several top tribute shows including Cavalcade of Stars, Mirror Image, Memories Theatre and Superstars Live in Concert.
When asked what kind of music he likes, Moore said, “Everything from The Carpenters to Metallica.”
The concert is sponsored by B107.5, the HERO at 100.1 and the University of Pitt-Bradford.