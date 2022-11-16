New Senate president pro tempore

Sen. Kim Ward made state history Tuesday as the first woman elected presiding officer of a legislative chamber in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

 PennLive/TNS

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Facing a dramatically different political landscape than Republicans had expected, with the possibility of Democrats in control of the state House, the incoming Senate president pro tempore, Kim Ward, struck a conciliatory tone shortly after her election as the first woman ever to lead the chamber.

When Ward, R-Hempfield, moves into her new role on Dec. 1, it will mark the first time in Pennsylvania’s 235-year history that a woman has held a legislative office created by the state constitution. She’ll hold the office on an interim basis until Jan. 2, when senators elect a permanent leader for the next session of the General Assembly.

