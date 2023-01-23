The cold and snow is here to stay this week. Today through the end of the week, expect rounds of snow, wind, freezing temperatures and maybe a little rain, too.
The first part of the week will have some snow but it will taper off by Tuesday. By the end of the week it will be seasonably cold.
“Today the Bradford area will see periods of snow, mostly in the morning,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Craig Evanego said. “The bigger event for this region will be on Wednesday when the snow showers come down pretty heavily throughout the day.”
He said that today the issue will be the wind with gusts upward of 30 mph. Accumulation of snow between today and Tuesday, per Evanego, will be low, “maybe 2 inches.” The snowflakes taper off on Tuesday afternoon.
Then, the snow will burst back on Wednesday. However, Evanego noted that the temperatures might be mild enough to change the snow over to rain late on Wednesday — that is before the cold air returns Thursday morning and changes everything back to snow.
“It will be a chilly end of the week with high temperatures only in the twenties for Thursday night and Friday,” Evanego said.
He explained there is still time for all of this to change, but right now everything looks like the area missed the bigger storm that had come through.