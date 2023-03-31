The Bradford Ecumenical Home is looking forward to celebrating the Easter holiday during their Easter Eggstravaganza events, which will be held on two separate dates; the first being from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Bradford Ecumenical Home and again from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at Chapel Ridge.
The events at the Bradford Ecumenical Home will include a special appearance by the Easter bunny, where families can enjoy a meet and greet with the hopping, Easter icon. Sundance Kids Farm Petting Zoo will also be on the grounds for families to enjoy. Other activities planned include a Bunny Hop, Egg and Spoon race, Bunny Bowling, Ducks in a Row, Spring Animal Putt-Putt and Chuck-a-Duck.
Reserve a spot by calling (814) 368-5648. For health and safety purposes, social distancing and masks are required during these Easter festivities. Events will be held rain or shine, as they will take place inside the facilities.
And they are not the only individuals in the region looking for unique and fun ways to celebrate the holiday — Foster Brook Creamery is hosting a breakfast with the Easter Bunny; Mount Jewett Memorial Library is hosting Mrs. Easter Bunny Hoppin’ Good Time; Mount Jewett Rotary Easter Egg Hunt and Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Annual Egg Hunt.
Locally, the Foster Brook Creamery’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The public is invited to come and take pictures with the Easter Bunny, enjoy breakfast and then participate in a scavenger hunt, as well.
The Mount Jewett Memorial Library has planned their Easter celebrations from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the library. A special visitor, Mrs. Easter Bunny will be available to take photos with families, visit and make a craft during the event. Hop on in for the celebration and take home some goodies.
In Shinglehouse, the American Legion Post 530 will host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Annual Egg Hunt from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday. From the start of the event until 10:30 a.m. families will be able to make Bunny Butt Pancakes with the Easter Bunny for $3 a plate, enjoy crafts and play games. The Egg Hunt will begin at 11 a.m. Breakfast with the bunny is not required in order to participate in the crafts and egg hunt. The Egg Hunt has been organized into several age groups, ranging from infants to ten years old.
In addition to those Easter events in the area the Awakening Alliance Church has planned a 10,000+ Easter Egg Hunt for Saturday at 11 a.m. Ridgway Fireman’s Grounds, for children ages 3 to 10. Also in Ridgway, Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies has planned their Annual Easter Egg Hunt for 3 p.m. on Saturday. On the farm there will be hundreds of eggs hidden for different age groups to locate. Although Big Maple Farm’s is unable to have the pony rides this year the Easter Bunny will be present, as well as baby chicks and lambs.
In St. Marys, Anytime, Lunchtime will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at 306 State St. The event is open to the public and welcome to children ages 2 to 8 years old. To begin, children will have an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and pick up their Easter baskets (available to the first 40 children, or bring your own.) Then the fun begins with the Easter Egg Hunt, after the hunt has concluded fun games will also be available and children will have a chance to win free Easter-themed ice cream — weather permitting. Parking will be available at Sinterite, right next door for all guests.
Also, on Saturday, April 8 the Hershey Farms Market will host an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. in Carp Park, Coudersport. Hershey Farms Market credits E&G Auto and Jaques Spas & Pools for assisting them with this event, once again. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos during this event.