The Tuna Valley Trail Association will mark 25 years this year and plan to keep moving forward to provide maintained trails and recreational opportunities to the community.
The TVTA, according to their website, is a local grassroots organization dedicated to the preservation, enhancement, and linking of the natural corridors throughout the Tuna Valley.
More than 40 miles of trails have been built, by volunteers, promoting multiple uses of the trails suitable for hiking, backpacking, biking, fat-biking, and cross-country skiing — all for the betterment of residents and visitors alike to enjoy the historic, scenic and natural beauty of the area. All trails are non-motorized.
Evan Pecora, chairman of the Regatta, said, “We are trying to get the word out as much as we can. All three events are happening this year: The regatta, the trail race, and the winter trek.”
He talked about the details of the We Gotta Regatta that will take place June 3.
“People put in, usually, at Campus Drive or Browntown, all throughout the day. But the food and entertainment will go from 2-5 p.m. at Crook Farm,” Pecora said. Though, he added, there have not been as many crazy crafts as there had been in the past, especially now that kayaks are so popular.
Last year, Pecora recalled about 200 participants at the regatta. He is hoping for a record number this year, since it is an anniversary year, “we would love to run out of food this year,” he said.
Bradford Brew Station is this year’s food partner and for entertainment, Pecora added that Marshmellow Overcoat would be performing.
“There is a $20 donation per adult, $10 for those 12 and under, at the entrance to the food and fun,” said Pecora. A raffle will also be held after the float down the Tunagawant.
Pecora said, “we have had raffles of kayaks in the past, but this year, thanks to Just Riding Along, we are raffling off a new bike. Raffle tickets can be purchased on our website (tunavalleytrail.com), at Just Riding Along, at Marshall’s Insurance, or in-person the day of the regatta.”
Pecora’s advice for newcomers: “just have fun, it is a great day.”
This event is a rain or shine activity and Pecora hopes that the weather holds out for everyone interested. For more information, to sponsor, make a donation, or to enter the raffle, go to https://tunavalleytrail.com/we-gotta-regatta/
The Marilla Trail Race is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7. The race offers the opportunity for beginners, hard-core trail runners, and everyone in-between to enjoy clearly marked trails, rolling hills and dense forest.
Register before the price increases on July 2. $40 for the 14-mile race, $30 for the 30-mile run, and $30 for the 4-mile hike. Registration ends Oct. 6.
The 2023 Winter Trek is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. Ski, snowshoe, hike, bike, enjoy the bonfire and refreshments at the gazebo, watch an ice fishing demonstration, take a shuttle to the top of Marilla Springs, and enter a raffle for a Case Marilla knife and the raffle for a new XC Ski package. More details coming soon.