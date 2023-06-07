OIL CITY — Work on the single-lane roundabout at Market Street (Route 1017), Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 6006), and Water Street in the City of Warren, Warren County is expected to move into the second stage of work the week of June 14.
Stage two will include opening a portion of the roundabout to eastbound traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue. Traffic on Market Street and Pennsylvania Avenue westbound will be detoured as follows:
- Market Street southbound — Route 62 to Laurel Street to Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Market Street northbound — Langdon Drive to Clark Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to Laurel Street to Route 62.
- Pennsylvania Avenue westbound — Market Street to Route 62 to Laurel Street.
- Truck Detour for Pennsylvania Avenue westbound to Market Street northbound — Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound to Glade Bridge to Route 6 to Ludlow Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to Laurel Street to Route 62.
Access to all businesses in that area will be maintained throughout the construction process. Stage 2 is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete.
In addition to the roundabout, the project includes sidewalk and crosswalks, truck aprons, and updated lighting and drainage work.