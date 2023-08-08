YOUNGSVILLE – Officials from the Pennsylvania Lottery and Brokenstraw Beverage Inc., a Lottery retailer, presented a commemorative check to the winner of a $1.86 million jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket from the June 20 drawing.
The check presentation was held at Brokenstraw Beverage Inc., 29100 Route 6, where the winning ticket was sold. The store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The lucky winner, 53-year-old Kevin Tome of Warren County, said his luck began with a shirt he put on the wrong way.
“I get up in the early morning, when it’s still dark,” said Tome. “So I put my shirt on inside out that day. When I bought the ticket, the lady at the counter said, ‘You know your shirt is on the wrong way.’ That’s the day I won! I think it turned out to be good luck.”
Tome said he went to work after that.
“My co-worker asked me, ‘Don’t you play Match 6?’ I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ He said, ‘Well there was a winning ticket sold in Youngsville, you may want to check your ticket,’” said Tome.
Tome said he remembered he had the ticket in his car and went to go check the numbers over lunch.
“My numbers matched! I was shaking!” said Tome. “I asked my co-worker to look at the ticket and he said, ‘Holy cow you won!’ I told my boss I had to leave and went home to tell my wife. She started screaming!”
Tome said this prize will help him pay for college tuition for his two daughters, and means that he’ll be able to purchase a new car.
“Advice I have for other players out there is you have to play to win, and wear your shirt inside out, it might be your lucky charm,” he added.
“Congratulations to Kevin, who won big on Match 6. Whether it’s Match 6 or our recent other big jackpots like Powerball and Mega Millions, we remind players that it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “It’s also a win-win for the seniors of our Commonwealth who rely on the vital services and programs the Lottery funds for things like hot meals, transportation and help paying their rent and property taxes.”
This Match 6 jackpot ran May 21 to June 20, generating more than $10.1 million in sales, and an estimated profit of $4.1 million.
The game’s record jackpot was a $7.3 million prize won by a single winning ticket sold in Cambria County for the Oct. 3, 2013, drawing.