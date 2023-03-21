St. John's School

Walsh/STCS will move to the former St. John’s School, it’s official.

 Photo submitted

OLEAN, N.Y. — Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School has secured a new but familiar home for its students that is long-rooted in the faith tradition.

Following the current school year, Walsh/STCS will move operations to the former St. John’s School to prepare for the next academic year in September.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Local & Social