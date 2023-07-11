The Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center will present Aesop’s Fables: On Stage, performed by The Rev Theatre Company from Auburn, N.Y. on Monday at 11 a.m., at the Bradford Area Public Library. The location has changed to the library since the Callahan Park Pavilion is closed due to construction.
Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. The hour-long stage presentation is free and open to all children through age 14. A parent or guardian must be present through the entire performance and are responsible for their children at all times.
“The show is really best suited for primary and intermediate elementary children, although high schoolers will also enjoy the presentation,” said Darren Litz, executive director for BCPAC. “We are thrilled to partner with the Bradford Kiwanis Club in bringing the Rev Theatre Company to our town for the third year to entertain our youth.”
Parents should arrive early enough to register their child and are asked to sit in the rear area of the performance area to allow seating for all of the children inside, and to give them the best view of the performance.
Written by Larry and Vivian Snipes, Aesop’s famous fables come to life in this upbeat performance. Tidbits of Aesop’s life and the traditions of Greek Theatre, as well as literary devices, such as personification and rhyme, are interwoven among such well known tales as “The Milkmaid and Her Pail,” “The Lion and the Mouse” and, of course, “The Tortoise and the Hare.” The performers use rap, rhyme, and masks to give these famous fables a modern twist, and audiences will be entertained as they learn the moral for each tale.
The company is touring July and August, performing in libraries, parks, state and county fairs, playgrounds, and all manner of recreation centers. The talented and engaging acting company comes completely self-contained, only requiring a space to perform.
For more information, contact BCPAC at (814) 362-2522 or visit the website at bcpac.com