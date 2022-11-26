Miller MUG

Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH), continues to focus on the patient experience as a top priority. Giving Tuesday which is held on Nov. 29 is the perfect time to help contribute to a cause that will have an enormous impact on the community.

Lindsay Miller, director of quality and chair of the newly established patient experience committee, is spearheading initiatives to help not only improve quality but to have a positive impact on the patient experience.

