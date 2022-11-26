Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH), continues to focus on the patient experience as a top priority. Giving Tuesday which is held on Nov. 29 is the perfect time to help contribute to a cause that will have an enormous impact on the community.
Lindsay Miller, director of quality and chair of the newly established patient experience committee, is spearheading initiatives to help not only improve quality but to have a positive impact on the patient experience.
While we are all aware that healthcare has changed in every conceivable way since the pandemic, it is important to recognize that when an individual becomes a patient, their needs for high quality care persist. “We recognize that we need to make changes to improve the experience and meet these needs for our patients and the communities that we serve,” said Miller.
“The goal of our patient experience committee is to quickly and transparently provide immediate, effective changes to improve the patient experience,” said Miller. “We’re listening to the experiences patients have had under our care throughout the entire health system. We’re striving for open and honest communication so we can make improvements in care as this initiative ranks amongst the top focuses for UAHS.”
The first initiative launched by the committee was acquiring feedback, “having our patients tell their story about their experience to the staff that oversaw that patient’s care.” This initiative has been very bold and vulnerable, yet impactful. “We’ve instituted mandatory training for all staff — Language of Caring curriculum — which is aimed at taking active listening to a higher level.” Staff will become better communicators when dealing with patients and family members. The committee meets regularly to measure results and continue to build upon the current initiatives to make more improvements.
To help aide in improving the patient experience this year, BRMC and OGH are raising funds in an effort to support those that have been admitted to the hospital. When a patient is admitted they find themselves out of their comfort zone and this is something that the hospitals want to address.
“It’s not only the season of giving but also the holiday season,” said Jill Owens, MD, president, BRMC, OGH. “It’s difficult to be away from family and friends around this time of year. Any little gesture that we can do to create a better experience for our patients when they’re here with us, we’re going to try.”
Both hospitals are looking to alleviate the stress and uncomfortable feeling of being admitted into the hospital by providing patients with a patient care package. The package includes a medical mug, neck pillow, ear plugs and face mask.
“We’re fully committed to making improvements in quality and patient experience at both BRMC and OGH,” Owens said. “These have and will continue to be our top priorities as we strive to be the region’s choice for healthcare.”