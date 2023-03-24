Purple Martins

Purple Martin

 Era file photo

Bird watchers around the state are watching and waiting for the arrival of many species of flying friends right now, but one of the most watched for — close behind the hummingbirds — is the Purple Martin.

The birds were seen on March 18 in Chambersburg, by a Purple Martin enthusiast — one of many throughout the eastern and central United States who track and report on the birds’ annual migration on behalf of the Purple Martin Conservation Association.

