Bird watchers around the state are watching and waiting for the arrival of many species of flying friends right now, but one of the most watched for — close behind the hummingbirds — is the Purple Martin.
The birds were seen on March 18 in Chambersburg, by a Purple Martin enthusiast — one of many throughout the eastern and central United States who track and report on the birds’ annual migration on behalf of the Purple Martin Conservation Association.
McKean County may not see the Purple Martin until around April 15.
“The first Purple Martin arrivals of the season are always an exciting event,” said Joe Siegrist, President of the Purple Martin Conservation Association. “Tracking the migration is not only fun, it also provides us with valuable information that helps inform our research and strengthen our efforts to make sure we’re doing everything possible to sustain the population of these amazing birds.”
The migration of these unique birds can be reported and tracked through a community science project called the Scout-Arrival Study.
North America’s largest species of swallow, Purple Martins winter in the rainforests of Brazil before making up to a 7,000-mile migration north into the eastern United States and Canada. And, they actually like to live near humans which makes them a fun backyard bird to watch. However, their numbers are on a serious decline in recent years and they need help from us.
“The decline seems to be the combination of a few factors: nesting habitat loss, competing invasive species, decreasing prey availability and climate change,” said Siegrist. “Over the majority of the Purple Martins’ range, they are unable to nest naturally any longer. Human-provided nest boxes are the only thing keeping the species alive east of the Rocky Mountains.”
Once widespread in rural America, this species, which eats billions of flying insects annually, has been disappearing at an alarming rate, experiencing a loss of one-third of its population over the last 50 years. Long ago, these birds nested in the holes left by woodpeckers. But, as years have passed and humans have enjoyed the visitors, the birds have taken to the houses humans build for them.
Now the Purple Martins nest almost exclusively in nests constructed for them by their well-loved people — that’s you.
“Martins are pretty consistent in what they’re looking for, with only the timing of their arrival varying in different parts of the country. To attract martins, it’s just like real estate, location is everything,” explained Siegrist. “Martins want an open area with no large trees looming over them. Trees equal predators and they don’t like that. A general rule is no big trees closer than 40 feet in our area.
“It may seem counterintuitive but they actually don’t like to be too far from human activity, no more than 120 feet from a building. This makes them perfect for open backyards and pasture edges. Attracting them is as simple as installing quality housing in the right spot and keeping other birds such as invasive House Sparrows from moving in. Martins are colonial and don’t want to be the only ones nesting at a site, so we recommend using plastic martin decoys and playing martin recordings to help the first arrivals feel more at home,” he added
If in the market for a colony house, Siegrist offered this link, www.purplemartin.org/purple-martins/attracting/116/housing/
The annual migration is a testament to the martins’ resilience as well as the unwavering dedication of thousands of martin landlords who maintain multi-compartment nest condos that are essential for the birds’ survival.
Unfortunately, weather can be a huge factor for this species and having available housing for their colony-preferred living is essential to their survival, especially in regions with fluctuating temperatures and precipitation. In bad weather, the entire colony can be lost.
If treated right, Purple Martins are known to return year-after-year to the same housing in the same yard to nest and breed new families. Both parent birds keep watch and take care of the eggs, often it’s a competition to sit on them in the nest. However, after hatching and flight, younger birds are not known to come back to old nesting sites.
“The landlords provide critical shelter for the martins,” Siegrist said. “In return, they are rewarded with a family-like bond with the birds who return to the same colony year after year like clockwork.”
Siegrist says the very survival of the species is due in large part to scores of dedicated conservationists who invest their time, money and hearts into maintaining housing for the martins.
To follow along with the Purple Martins’ migration and learn more about how to help ensure the future of Purple Martins, visit www.purplemartin.org. In addition, people interested in learning more about how to attract and care for Purple Martins can receive a free booklet by contacting the Purple Martin Conservation Association by emailing info@purplemartin.org or calling (814) 833-7656.
Based in Erie, the Purple Martin Conservation Association is an international tax exempt, nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of the Purple Martin through scientific research, state of the art wildlife management techniques and public education.
The PMCA serves as a centralized data-gathering and information source on the species, serving both the scientist and Purple Martin enthusiast. The PMCA’s mission is educating martin enthusiasts in the proper techniques for managing this human-dependent species.