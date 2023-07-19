COUDERSPORT — Two women accused of a 2020 murder in Potter County have had their cases joined together for trial, but the date of that trial has been postponed again.
Felicia Cary, 36, of Galeton, Krysten Crosby, 24, of Tioga, and Kyle Moore, 31, of Galeton, have all been jailed since their arrest in July of 2020, charged with the murder of Joshua Ramos, 19.
District Attorney Andy Watson said, “Cary and Crosby have been joined for trial purposes and the death penalty is being pursued.”
Moore’s case, he said, “is pending hearing on a pre-trial motion.”
The death penalty is being pursued against Moore as well.
Jury selection in the case had been set for five days in November, with the trial to follow Dec. 4 through 15. However, Crosby’s attorney, Joseph Ryan, asked for it to be postponed. The motion was granted by Judge Stephen Minor.
On Tuesday, The Era spoke to Ryan, asking the reason for the continuance in the case.
“We’re just not prepared to proceed at this time,” he said. He declined to give details.
There’s a massive amount of discovery in the case, so much so, that dockets show Watson was still turning over items to the defense attorneys as of last month. In Crosby’s case, the docket indicated it was the 18th submission of additional discovery.
Could this be a reason for the length of time the case is taking? “From a preparation standpoint,” a lot of discovery could take a lot of time to review, Ryan said, speaking on general terms and not specific to this case.
Cary’s attorney, Chris Pentz, told The Era, “I do not have authority from my client to comment at this time.”
Moore’s attorney, Edward Rymsza of Williamsport, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
All three defendants are charged with murder of the first, second and third degrees, kidnapping, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.
According to testimony at the preliminary hearing, and to the criminal complaints in the cases, Ramos, who grew up in foster homes in New Jersey, had been dating Crosby. They, along with several other people, were living at a residence in Galeton. In late March 2020, Crosby and Ramos had some sort of disagreement, and he allegedly pushed her.
After that, according to the complaints, is a disturbing story of Moore, Cary and Crosby beating, torturing and leaving Ramos for dead in the woods in Potter County in March.
His body was found in July, after a person who saw the alleged attack came forward to police.
According to the complaints, Crosby, Cary, Moore, Ramos and a fifth person — whose name was redacted — were at a home in Galeton. The fifth person, who eventually came forward to tell police about the alleged murder, told police that Cary and Crosby were smashing dishes, with Cary using a bat for smashing. A short time later, Moore punched Ramos, knocking him to the floor, and began kicking him in the ribs; soon all three were striking and swearing at him, the complaint stated.
Court records indicate they beat him for about an hour, then began humiliating him.
The complaint stated that they then all got into a van and told Ramos to lie down in the third-row seat. They drove to Ole Bull State Park in Stewardson Township, but, concerned they would be spotted on a trail camera, they started driving to Whitman Road in Harrison Township.
On the way there, the van was pulled over by a Westfield Borough Police officer — with Ramos lying in the third seat under a blanket — for a loud exhaust, according to court records. They were issued a verbal warning and sent on their way.
When they arrived at Whitman Road, Crosby, Cary and Moore allegedly took Ramos into the woods. They were gone for about two hours, and came back without Ramos, the witness told police. On the way back to Galeton, the three told the witness they had left Ramos in the woods, and began to brag about their actions. The witness told police he heard the three talking about “how tough the victim was and that he wouldn’t die,” the complaint stated.
On July 6, after the alleged crime was reported to state police by the fifth person, Ramos’ body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Harrison Rooks Road and Whitman Road in Harrison Township.
The defendants were quickly arrested, and have been held without bail ever since.