U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia on Sept. 6.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., voted against moving forward with the Respect for Marriage Act on Wednesday, claiming the bill threatens religious liberty.

The legislation would repeal the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and require states to recognize all marriages that were legal where they were performed. The new Respect for Marriage Act would also protect interracial marriages by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

