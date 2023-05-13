Three candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for McKean County coroner.
The candidates are funeral director Michael Mascho, registered nurse Nicole Steinhauer and firefighter and paramedic Michael Valine.
Mascho of Bradford, owner of the Mascho Funeral Home, is a fourth-generation native of McKean County. A 1995 graduate of the Bradford Area High School, he attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science where he earned his degree in 1999. While attending college he trained in anatomy, pathology, microbiology and psychology as well as other aspects of deathcare.
In 2008 Mascho purchased the former Koch-Chatley-Gaeto Funeral Home in Bradford.
As a funeral home owner, Mascho would use his own equipment and facilities as coroner, which is a cost savings to the taxpayers. For more than 40 years, the McKean County coroner has been a funeral home owner, Mascho noted, because they are prepared and able to do the 24/7 job.
For the past 24 years Mascho has worked hand-in-hand with the McKean, Elk, Potter and Cameron counties coroners’ offices, emergency services and the medical profession in determining cause of death and filing death certificates in Pennsylvania as well as New York State.
If elected Mascho would like to build a morgue for the county’s use without using any taxpayer money. The county does not have a morgue and currently relies on funeral homes to hold the deceased when there is an investigation or when looking for family.
A business owner, Mascho knows how to work effectively while keeping costs down. Mascho is currently a member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, the Western Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, and St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Mascho lives in Bradford with his wife Olivia Dunn Mascho and their five-year old son Michael Jr.
Steinhauer is the daughter of Arthur (Barbara) Steinhauer and Jeanne Neff Capra. She is a fourth-generation resident of McKean County, raised and educated in Bradford. She attended Temple University, majoring in biology, returning in 2009 and working in local healthcare for the last 14 years.
Steinhauer is the Unit Director of Nursing, Cardiopulmonary and Respiratory Therapy, and serves as the forensic coordinator at UPMC Kane.
She holds an ASN, is a Registered Nurse in both Pennsylvania and New York and is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Nursing. She maintains Board Certification in Emergency Nursing, as well as Adult/Adolescent and Pediatric Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner through the International Association of Forensic Nurses. She has completed over 350 hours of continuing education in forensics including courses in death investigation, pediatric death investigation, and aquatic events. She serves as an Expert SANE Field Instructor for Duquesne University in the Adult/Adolescent and Pediatric forensic nurse education and training programs.
The multi-disciplinary approach required in medical forensic cases involves collaboration among multiple local agencies. Similarly, death investigations require clear, well-defined channels of communication between the coroner and key agencies. She currently serves on the McKean and Elk County Multidisciplinary Investigative Teams and has fostered relationships with key stakeholders in McKean County that would be essential to success in the coroner’s role.
She resides in Bradford with her significant other, Anthony Crowley.
“I am committed to providing community education and outreach related to the coroner’s office, as well as a trauma informed approach when communicating with grieving families. While some deaths occur due to a criminal event; every death is a medical event and requires medical expertise.”
Valine, a Bradford area resident for over 20 years, relocated from Greenville, Pa., to accept a position with the City of Bradford Fire Department in 2001. He made his career in public safety and public service for over 25 years as a firefighter, paramedic, law enforcement officer, fire and emergency medical services instructor.
Valine earned his firefighting education and certifications through The Pennsylvania State Fire Academy and various universities. Some of those certifications include Fire Officer leadership, Fire Instructor, and Fire and Arson Investigator.
He earned his Pennsylvania Department of Health Paramedic certification through Butler County Community College in 1998. “In my twenty-plus year career I have worked many scenes involving mass injury and death. I have investigated multiple incidents involving death in conjunction with McKean County Coroner’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, McKean County District Attorney’s Office, and local municipal law enforcement agencies.”
Valine presently holds a position with Pennsylvania Game Commission as a Deputy State Game Warden and most recently has become a contract instructor for The Emergency Response Training and Certification Association otherwise known as (ERTCA). He is based out of Mansfield University of Pennsylvania Police Academy as a Virtual Reality Law Enforcement Instructor, firearms instructor, and treatment of traumatic injury instructor.
The role of county coroner is to investigate sudden, unexplained, unnatural, suspicious, or violent deaths so that the truth can be determined. “My broad medical and investigative background places me in a unique position allowing me to orchestrate the multiple state and local agencies necessary to provide the best resources to determine the cause of death while addressing the needs of our community and providing fiscally sustainable solutions.”